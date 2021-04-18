Continuing the recent trend of inconsistent allocations, Denton County will receive 25,740 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses this week, double its shipment from last week.
Texas has now allocated doses for the first three weeks of April. While Denton County Public Health is in constant receipt of second dose allocations, it received no first doses in week one and 12,870 in week two before the upcoming week’s 25,740.
Since beginning its operations at Texas Motor Speedway, DCPH — a registered hub provider — has typically topped the state’s shipment listings. That has changed in the past month, however, including two weeks in which the department received no vaccines at all. For the upcoming week, Week 19 of the state’s vaccine rollout, it is eclipsed by Parkland Hospital in Dallas (35,100 Pfizer doses) and NRG Center in Houston (42,110 Pfizer doses).
Saturday, Dallas officials opened the Fair Park vaccination site to walk-ups. Until 5 p.m., anyone over 16 could get vaccinated without a prior appointment. In early April, DCPH began accepting walk-up appointments from those over 80 who have yet to receive a dose, though they make up a relatively small percentage of the population and have already been targeted in the vaccine rollout for months by state officials.
DCPH Director Matt Richardson has not recently addressed the next evolution in the department’s vaccine administration, though neighboring Dallas choosing to expand walk-up appointments could spark discussion on the matter at Tuesday’s county Commissioners Court meeting.
DCPH is planning on providing 29,000 first doses at the upcoming week’s clinics. According to its online vaccine tracker, last updated Wednesday, the waitlist stood at 498,957 total applicants, with the department having invited through spot 476,991.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, which has vaccination data for the county as a whole, 332,607 county residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose by Sunday. Out of all residents aged 16 and older, 219,536 have been fully vaccinated, which the state estimates to be just under a third of the county’s total population of that age group.