Our Daily Bread is limiting the amount of people who can be in the main area at the soup kitchen and other precautions to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The kitchen remains open and is still providing breakfast and lunch for free for anyone who visits.
Staff is requiring that all clients wash their hands or use hand sanitizer as they come inside the main hall; all volunteers and staff are wearing gloves at all times.
There is also limited capacity to 100 people in the soup kitchen at a time, and no more than four people at a table. All self-service items like drinks and condiments are now handled by volunteers and staff.
Additionally, there is a temporary limit on services, so there will be limited case management, housing and rental assistance.