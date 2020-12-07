Another 589 Denton County residents had tested positive for the coronavirus by Monday afternoon, according to Denton County Public Health.
That represented the largest single-day increase ever confirmed by the department; the previous record of 551 was set on Friday.
Of the people included in Monday’s announcement, 103 live in Denton, 84 live in unincorporated Denton County, 79 live in Lewisville, 70 live in Flower Mound and 56 live in Carrollton.
Monday’s announcement brought the cumulative, countywide total of infected locals to 26,623.
County health officials estimated 7,087 of those people were still infected, which was itself another pandemic record broken.
In fact, that number was well over double the number of people concurrently infected one month earlier, when DCPH estimated 3,331 locals were infected on Nov. 7.
Only five of the county’s 72 staffed adult intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Monday, according to data from DCPH. That is the lowest number of available ICU beds since at least July 27.
The majority of ICU beds are filled with people suffering from COVID-19.
Public school officials this past week confirmed an additional 63 students and 40 staffers had tested positive for the virus. Of those, 10 students and two staffers were reported to DCPH’s voluntary portal Friday. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- Two students at Wilson Elementary
- One student at Ryan High
- One student at Calhoun Middle
- One student at Nelson Elementary
- Two students at Newton Rayzor Elementary
- One student at Braswell High
- One staffer at Denton High
Argyle ISD
- Two student at Argyle Middle
- One staffer at Hilltop Elementary