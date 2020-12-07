AP20071651723367.jpg

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semiautomatic testing at Northwell Health Labs in March in Lake Success, N.Y.

 AP file photo

Another 589 Denton County residents had tested positive for the coronavirus by Monday afternoon, according to Denton County Public Health.

That represented the largest single-day increase ever confirmed by the department; the previous record of 551 was set on Friday.

Of the people included in Monday’s announcement, 103 live in Denton, 84 live in unincorporated Denton County, 79 live in Lewisville, 70 live in Flower Mound and 56 live in Carrollton.

Monday’s announcement brought the cumulative, countywide total of infected locals to 26,623.

County health officials estimated 7,087 of those people were still infected, which was itself another pandemic record broken.

In fact, that number was well over double the number of people concurrently infected one month earlier, when DCPH estimated 3,331 locals were infected on Nov. 7.

Only five of the county’s 72 staffed adult intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Monday, according to data from DCPH. That is the lowest number of available ICU beds since at least July 27.

The majority of ICU beds are filled with people suffering from COVID-19.

Public school officials this past week confirmed an additional 63 students and 40 staffers had tested positive for the virus. Of those, 10 students and two staffers were reported to DCPH’s voluntary portal Friday. They attend or work at the following campuses:

Denton ISD

  • Two students at Wilson Elementary
  • One student at Ryan High
  • One student at Calhoun Middle
  • One student at Nelson Elementary
  • Two students at Newton Rayzor Elementary
  • One student at Braswell High
  • One staffer at Denton High

Argyle ISD

  • Two student at Argyle Middle
  • One staffer at Hilltop Elementary

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 7

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 26,623 589 158
Argyle 121 4
Aubrey 159 3 1
Bartonville 63 0
Carrollton 2,625 56 19
Celina 41 1
Coppell 13 0
The Colony 1,648 33 8
Copper Canyon 40 4
Corinth 682 18 3
Cross Roads 48 2 1
Dallas 410 1 6
Denton 4,742 103 44
DSSLC 170 0 2
Dish 3 0
Double Oak 92 5
Flower Mound 1,737 70 2
Fort Worth 398 14
Frisco 1,500 10 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 34 0
Hickory Creek 145 4
Highland Village 380 15 4
Justin 240 2 3
Krugerville 38 2 1
Krum 199 7
Lake Dallas 275 9
Lakewood Village 12 0
Lewisville 3,898 79 21
Little Elm 1,360 23 6
Northlake 134 2 1
Oak Point 120 4
Pilot Point 199 1 4
Plano 68 1
Ponder 48 4
Prosper 95 0 1
Providence Village 171 3
Roanoke 276 4 1
Sanger 306 6
Shady Shores 74 1 1
Southlake 20 0
Trophy Club 347 14
Unincorporated 3,689 84 13

