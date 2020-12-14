Only four of Denton County's 81 staffed intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Monday.
That's an occupancy rate of 98.4%.
The majority of the beds were occupied by people suffering from COVID-19.
Denton County Public Health Monday announced another 839 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the countywide infection total to 30,725.
Of those confirmed infected, DCPH estimated 9,039 were still sick Monday afternoon.
Of the newly infected locals confirmed Monday, 131 live in Denton, 127 live in Lewisville, 106 live in Carrollton and 100 live in unincorporated Denton County.
Public school officials in Denton County this past week reported an additional 86 students and 32 staffers had tested positive for the virus. To date, they had confirmed 1,363 student and 448 staff cases in reports to DCPH.
Nine of the student cases and four of the staff cases were confirmed Friday. Those people attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- One student at Denton High
- One student at McMath Middle
- One student and one staffer at L.A. Nelson Elementary
- Four students and one staffer at W.S. Ryan Elementary
- One student at Newton Rayzor Elementary
- One student at Myers Middle
- Two staffers at Navo Middle