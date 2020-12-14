AP_20196685843333.jpg

Only four of Denton County's 81 staffed intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Monday.

That's an occupancy rate of 98.4%.

The majority of the beds were occupied by people suffering from COVID-19.

Denton County Public Health Monday announced another 839 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the countywide infection total to 30,725.

Of those confirmed infected, DCPH estimated 9,039 were still sick Monday afternoon. 

Of the newly infected locals confirmed Monday, 131 live in Denton, 127 live in Lewisville, 106 live in Carrollton and 100 live in unincorporated Denton County. 

Public school officials in Denton County this past week reported an additional 86 students and 32 staffers had tested positive for the virus. To date, they had confirmed 1,363 student and 448 staff cases in reports to DCPH. 

Nine of the student cases and four of the staff cases were confirmed Friday. Those people attend or work at the following campuses:

Denton ISD

  • One student at Denton High
  • One student at McMath Middle
  • One student and one staffer at L.A. Nelson Elementary 
  • Four students and one staffer at W.S. Ryan Elementary 
  • One student at Newton Rayzor Elementary 
  • One student at Myers Middle
  • Two staffers at Navo Middle

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 14

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 30,725 839 165
Argyle 137 4
Aubrey 180 7 1
Bartonville 68 1
Carrollton 3,041 106 20
Celina 46 2
Coppell 13 0
The Colony 1,901 56 8
Copper Canyon 45 1
Corinth 835 27 3
Cross Roads 58 4 1
Dallas 430 5 6
Denton 5,438 131 44
DSSLC 170 0 3
DISH 3 0
Double Oak 108 2
Flower Mound 2,092 65 3
Fort Worth 480 13
Frisco 1,628 38 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 41 0
Hickory Creek 184 1
Highland Village 467 13 4
Justin 278 7 4
Krugerville 46 2 1
Krum 229 10
Lake Dallas 325 9
Lakewood Village 14 2
Lewisville 4,538 127 22
Little Elm 1,553 52 6
Northlake 166 6 1
Oak Point 133 4
Pilot Point 210 1 6
Plano 70 1
Ponder 58 1
Prosper 99 1 1
Providence Village 198 8
Roanoke 330 10 1
Sanger 368 8
Shady Shores 92 2 1
Southlake 28 2
Trophy Club 423 10
Unincorporated 4,199 100 13

