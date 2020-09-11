Friday capped off the first week of classes on campus for the majority of Denton ISD students.
Roughly 60% of students opted to learn face-to-face for the first chunk of this school year.
Superintendent Jamie Wilson, reached by phone Friday morning, said the work week went remarkably well, all things considered.
“It has been a really, really good week,” he said.
Inside the buildings, everyone is meant to be masked, secondary students are on campus in a staggered schedule, and some desks have transparent dividers in place for younger students where social distancing isn’t possible.
All the precautions in place can’t prevent people from getting sick, but they are meant to cut the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
As of Thursday evening, four Denton ISD staff members and two students had tested positive for the virus since Sept. 1.
Denton ISD is one of only four districts so far that submits daily absenteeism reports to Denton County Public Health. Information for each day is made public online after midnight.
Previous investments in the district’s digital and technological infrastructure have come in handy with thousands of students still taking classes online each school day. The first day of widespread in-person classes Tuesday didn’t even use half the district’s network capacity, according to a presentation given during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Despite that, Wilson said the district could have all the internet in the world but it wouldn’t mean all families at home have a reliable connection. Slow or faulty home internet connections, forgotten passwords and software bugs inevitably popped up this past week.
Those relatively minor problems aside, Wilson said teachers and students are excited to be back in classrooms. Were it safe, he said teachers would rather see everybody back in classes.
“Trying to move everything to remote is a double lift for our teachers and a quadruple lift for our parents,” he said.
He described district teachers as the unsung heroes during this time. He said he hopes community members know how much the district appreciates their partnership throughout the pandemic, and he knows both teachers and parents are doing all they can: “I really do appreciate the grace on both sides of the coin on that.”