An 80-year-old man living at Denton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center with COVID-19 has died from complications of the disease.
He was previously hospitalized. Denton County Public Health announced his death Thursday.
The virus has killed 21 county residents over the past five weeks, according to the county health department.
Additionally, the department reported 17 new confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, bringing Denton County’s total to 765. Lewisville residents accounted for the largest bump with five new patients.
Carrollton had three new cases to report. Denton and Little Elm each took on two new patients. One new patient was added to the list of existing cases in The Colony, Dallas, Fort Worth, Highland Village and Northlake.
For a full week, the number of confirmed patients with the virus has barely outpaced the number of people who have recovered from their infections across the county. As of Thursday, 377 people were confirmed to have the virus, and 367 people have recovered.
As has been the trend in past weeks, men and women in the county test positive for the virus at roughly the same rate. Despite that, men account for more than 70% of virus deaths. The county health department has not released demographic information beyond a patient’s age, gender and location.
The next phase of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plans to open the Texas economy is set to begin Friday as “non-essential” business start offering curbside service.
Saturday will mark the first available drive-through virus testing hosted by Denton County Public Health. Tests are limited to people who are currently experiencing symptoms or have experienced symptoms within the past week. Testing will run from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday.
Testing is available at 535 S. Loop 288 in Denton. Only 200 people will be tested Saturday. Those wanting to be tested must register by calling 940-349-2585 by 5 p.m. Friday.
The county plans to schedule similar events.