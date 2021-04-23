One for the history books: What makes the TMS vaccination clinics tick

FORT WORTH — Robert Creamier is proud to be even a small part of this pandemic’s solution.
Creamier, a 75-year-old Denton retiree, is one of many volunteers who have kept Denton County Public Health’s mass vaccination clinics running.
He volunteers through the county’s Medical Reserve Corps. He said he’d been at nearly every DCPH COVID-19 vaccination clinic, and he’s happy to help one person at a time.
He’s in good company. DCPH spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said an average day at the Texas Motor Speedway will need the help of 500 people — 300 to 400 of whom are volunteers spread across two shifts.
Denton County claimed a new record high last week, administering nearly 15,000 vaccinations in one day.
“Our volunteers have really been irreplaceable,” DCPH Director Matt Richardson said.
One of the early incentives was that volunteers at the clinics qualified under the Texas Department of State Health Services 1A guideline as health care workers. That meant they could get the vaccine themselves.
“They were being exposed to these people from the beginning,” Richardson said.
As for the 150 or so non-volunteers who work each clinic, Richardson said efforts were largely coordinated by the Denton County Office of Emergency Services.
Non-volunteers include workers from DCPH, various Denton County departments, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Texas National Guard and U.S. Forest Service.
Local police and fire departments from Denton, Lewisville, Carrollton, Flower Mound, Argyle and Krum were also among the entities to help.
They, along with volunteers, are spread across 16 lanes during peak times with two or three vaccinators per lane, each of whom is accompanied by a scribe collecting information from patients, a medical professional screening patients and somebody else helping check patients in.
While DCPH employees oversee the administration of the clinics, volunteers handle myriad tasks. Some, like Creamier, direct traffic or assist at the tent stations. Others distribute food and water to workers. Even the prepping of thousands of bandages for thousands of arms falls to volunteers.
“You feel like you’re a small pebble of this cog, but it makes you feel good inside,” Creamier said. “We want to help people get back to some resemblance of normal. This has been an absolute blast … an experience I’ll never forget.”
Contracts obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle between the speedway and DCPH show what infrastructure TMS was able to provide the county to pull off the vaccine clinic.
The Denton County Commissioners Court on Jan. 31 approved the use of federal CARES Act and FEMA Public Assistance funding to pay for the roughly monthly cost of $250,000 to use the Texas Motor Speedway for mass vaccination clinics.
Documents obtained by the Record-Chronicle show the February clinics cost $215,743, and the March clinics cost another $289,893. The single largest item, coming in at $114,038 each month, was the rental of 12 large tents for use by vaccinations officials.
Other costs came from facility usage fees, traffic cone rentals, 8-foot tables and message boards. Everything from portable toilets, trash cans, fuel costs and golf carts were included in the itemized receipts.
March’s receipt even included a $15 fee to replace a golf cart key lost on March 8.
DCPH staffers, such as Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Bob Martinez, have their own burdens to share. Martinez plays a large role in designing the clinics and is at the top of the chain in their day-to-day administration.
That role includes waking up at 2 a.m., as Martinez is one of two staffers who transports the COVID-19 vaccine vials from the department’s cold storage all the way out to the speedway.
Despite the long hours — Martinez doesn’t leave until the evening, well after the clinics have concluded — he said being a part of the operation, now winding down over the coming weeks, has definitely been fulfilling.
“It really is just mind-blowing how many people we’re able to get through here,” Martinez said. “It does feel good that over three months, anyone who wanted to get a vaccine could get one.”
Richardson said officials from other counties in North Texas, Oklahoma, Austin, legislative delegations and various other local and national dignitaries have come to see the speedway clinics, “and we’ve been proud to show off our success.”
Additionally, DCPH officials have traveled around as every public health official tries to find the best practice for replicable success.
Behind the scenes, other staffers work to address the average recipient’s needs they may never think about as they go through the process. Inside TMS, emergency management staff from different cities are in constant communication with National Weather Service meteorologists, receiving up-to-date forecasts specifically for the clinic’s location.
Those forecasts helped inform DCPH’s decision to proactively cancel clinics scheduled for April 15 and Friday due to inclement weather.
On the ground, DCPH staffers check recipients’ information to correct possible errors, while others manually send the appointment notifications for future clinics. On the direction from Assistant Director Juan Rodriguez, upward of a dozen nurses are continuously preparing shots for use at the clinic, with each manually drawing up hundreds of doses based on the day’s demand.
But one aspect of the clinic has never gone overlooked: the shot itself.
DCPH Immunization Program Coordinator Sarah McKinney said as many as 48 nurses could be administering the shots at the clinic’s vaccination station, which comes after recipients are checked in and screened. Each tent has a DCPH staff leader overseeing the process, though many of the nurses putting shots in arms are contracted or come from other organizations.
Sharmin Jumper, a nurse contracted from Direct Care Staffing, started working DCPH clinics in late January, before the county moved its operations to TMS. She completed her nursing program during the pandemic, and the vaccine clinics have been her first job as a nurse.
By last count, midway through Thursday's clinic, she had administered a total of 7,668 shots — one of the highest individual totals of anyone on staff.
“What amazes me is how many organizations are out here under one tent,” Jumper said. “I’m just grateful to be out here to give back. I don’t have grandchildren, but this is something I’ll be able to tell them about. It’s one for the books.”