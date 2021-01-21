Another three locals’ deaths were caused by COVID-19, according to a Thursday announcement from Denton County Public Heath.
That brought the local count to 268 such deaths.
The state, however, had tallied 452 such deaths in Denton County by the same time Thursday.
DCPH released the following information about the three locals included in Thursday’s announcement:
- A Corinth man in his 60s
- A Flower Mound woman at least 80 years of age
- A woman in her 70s living at Autumn Leaves of North Carrollton at Castle Hills
Fifty-four of the county’s COVID-19 deaths confirmed by local health officials were announced this month alone. That means just over 20% of all confirmed deaths were confirmed within the most recent 6.7% of the pandemic.
Capacity in Denton County intensive care units improved Thursday compared the Wednesday. Ten staffed beds were open, meaning 88.2% of all adult ICU beds were full.
DCPH Thursday also reported another 749 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Of those people, 134 live in Lewisville, 111 in Denton and 101 in unincorporated Denton County.
That announcement brought the countywide total to 48,945, of whom 14,823 were estimated to still be infected.
Denton County public school officials confirmed at least another 46 students and eight staffers had been infected with the virus by Wednesday night. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- One student at Evers Park Elementary
- Two students and one staffer at Hodge Elementary
- One student and one staffer at Denton High
- One student at Calhoun Middle
- Three students at Crownover Middle
- Seven students at Guyer High
- One student at Blanton Elementary
- One student and one staffer at Harpool Middle
- One student at Newton Rayzor Elementary
- One student and one staffer at Adkins Elementary
- Eight students at Braswell High
- Four students at Rodriguez Middle
- One student at the Windle School for Young Children
- Two staffers at Ginnings Elementary
- Two staffers at the Davis School
Argyle ISD
- One student at Hilltop Elementary
- Five students at Argyle Intermediate
Aubrey ISD
- Three students at Brockett Elementary
- Three students at Aubrey High
- Two students at Monaco Elementary