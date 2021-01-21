20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

Another three locals’ deaths were caused by COVID-19, according to a Thursday announcement from Denton County Public Heath.

That brought the local count to 268 such deaths.

The state, however, had tallied 452 such deaths in Denton County by the same time Thursday.

DCPH released the following information about the three locals included in Thursday’s announcement:

  • A Corinth man in his 60s
  • A Flower Mound woman at least 80 years of age
  • A woman in her 70s living at Autumn Leaves of North Carrollton at Castle Hills

Fifty-four of the county’s COVID-19 deaths confirmed by local health officials were announced this month alone. That means just over 20% of all confirmed deaths were confirmed within the most recent 6.7% of the pandemic.

Capacity in Denton County intensive care units improved Thursday compared the Wednesday. Ten staffed beds were open, meaning 88.2% of all adult ICU beds were full.

DCPH Thursday also reported another 749 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Of those people, 134 live in Lewisville, 111 in Denton and 101 in unincorporated Denton County.

That announcement brought the countywide total to 48,945, of whom 14,823 were estimated to still be infected.

Denton County public school officials confirmed at least another 46 students and eight staffers had been infected with the virus by Wednesday night. They attend or work at the following campuses:

Denton ISD

  • One student at Evers Park Elementary
  • Two students and one staffer at Hodge Elementary
  • One student and one staffer at Denton High
  • One student at Calhoun Middle
  • Three students at Crownover Middle
  • Seven students at Guyer High
  • One student at Blanton Elementary
  • One student and one staffer at Harpool Middle
  • One student at Newton Rayzor Elementary
  • One student and one staffer at Adkins Elementary
  • Eight students at Braswell High
  • Four students at Rodriguez Middle
  • One student at the Windle School for Young Children
  • Two staffers at Ginnings Elementary
  • Two staffers at the Davis School

Argyle ISD

  • One student at Hilltop Elementary
  • Five students at Argyle Intermediate

Aubrey ISD

  • Three students at Brockett Elementary
  • Three students at Aubrey High
  • Two students at Monaco Elementary

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 21

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 48,945 749 268 3
Argyle 226 0 1
Aubrey 305 4 1
Bartonville 97 2
Carrollton 4,816 59 28 1
Celina 116 5
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,073 32 11
Copper Canyon 77 0
Corinth 1,283 24 8 1
Cross Roads 87 0 2
Dallas 518 5 7
Denton 8,042 111 68
DSSLC 202 0 3
DISH 4 0
Double Oak 157 1
Flower Mound 3,771 73 11 1
Fort Worth 772 6
Frisco 2,682 34 21
Hackberry 5 0
Hebron 66 2
Hickory Creek 284 2
Highland Village 830 21 6
Justin 389 4 5
Krugerville 93 3 1
Krum 344 1 1
Lake Dallas 492 9
Lakewood Village 24 0
Lewisville 7,068 134 47
Little Elm 2,681 62 8
New Fairview 3 0
Northlake 347 1 2
Oak Point 212 1
Pilot Point 294 7 7
Plano 169 1 1
Ponder 103 0
Prosper 153 2 1
Providence Village 380 9 1
Roanoke 592 12 1
Sanger 549 7
Shady Shores 156 5 1
Southlake 33 0
Trophy Club 758 9
Unincorporated 6,675 101 25

