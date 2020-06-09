Denton County’s 35th COVID-19 victim, announced Tuesday, was a man from The Colony in his 50s, according to public health officials.
He is the third resident from The Colony to die from complications from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He was previously hospitalized and is the first man in his 50s to die from COVID-19 in the county.
Officials also announced 35 new virus cases — the most since 45 were reported on May 20 — increasing the countywide total to 1,559.
Tuesday’s new cases are from Lewisville (9), Denton (4), The Colony (2), Little Elm (2), Pilot Point (1), Krum (1), Corinth (1), Argyle (1), and the Denton County portions of Carrollton (6), Frisco (2), Flower Mound (1), Dallas (1), while four cases are reported from unincorporated Denton County.
Denton County Public Health also announced 68 newly recovered people — the largest one-day increase in recovered cases — bringing the recovered case total to 779. The second-largest recovered case increase was when 65 were announced on May 12.
The active case total decreased by 34 on Tuesday, settling at 745.