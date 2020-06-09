20200529_drc_news_FireDepartmentTesting_3.jpg

Denton Fire Department employees test staff members for COVID-19 at Vintage Health Care Center on May 29. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Denton County’s 35th COVID-19 victim, announced Tuesday, was a man from The Colony in his 50s, according to public health officials.

He is the third resident from The Colony to die from complications from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He was previously hospitalized and is the first man in his 50s to die from COVID-19 in the county.

Officials also announced 35 new virus cases — the most since 45 were reported on May 20 — increasing the countywide total to 1,559.

Tuesday’s new cases are from Lewisville (9), Denton (4), The Colony (2), Little Elm (2), Pilot Point (1), Krum (1), Corinth (1), Argyle (1), and the Denton County portions of Carrollton (6), Frisco (2), Flower Mound (1), Dallas (1), while four cases are reported from unincorporated Denton County.

Denton County Public Health also announced 68 newly recovered people — the largest one-day increase in recovered cases — bringing the recovered case total to 779. The second-largest recovered case increase was when 65 were announced on May 12. 

The active case total decreased by 34 on Tuesday, settling at 745.

RYAN HIGGS can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @ryanahiggs.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of June 9

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1,559 35
Argyle 3
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 168 4
Celina 1
The Colony 89 3
Copper Canyon 6
Corinth 21
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 66 1
Denton 268 12
DSSLC 63 1
Double Oak 12
Flower Mound 57 1
Fort Worth 17
Frisco 80
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 15
Justin 2
Krum 12
Lake Dallas 22
Lewisville 320 7
Little Elm 81 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 3
Pilot Point 3
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 8 1
Providence Village 8
Roanoke 14
Sanger 8
Shady Shores 7 1
Trophy Club 18
Unincorporated 164 2

