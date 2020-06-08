Denton County testing

Health workers assist patients driving in for COVID-19 testing at UNT's Union Circle Parking Garage on May 19. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Denton County Public Health announced one COVID-19-related death and 24 new cases Monday, bringing the countywide number of deaths to 34 and case count to 1,524.

The latest victim was a Denton resident in his 60s who had been hospitalized for the virus.

Monday’s cases are from Denton (3), Lewisville (6), Little Elm (2), Roanoke (1) and Sanger (1), and the Denton County portions of Carrollton (4), Dallas (1) and Flower Mound (1) along with the unincorporated county (5).

County officials also announced six newly recovered cases in Denton County, bringing the total recovered cases to 711, or roughly 47% of people who have been infected.

Of the 25,225 COVID-19 tests conducted in Denton County, 2,555 have been performed by Denton County Public Health, DCPH representative Jennifer Rainey said.

No cases reported Monday were from the Denton County State Supported Living Center.

 

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of June 8

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1,524 34
Argyle 2
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 162 4
Celina 1
The Colony 87 2
Copper Canyon 6
Corinth 20
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 65 1
Denton 264 12
DSSLC 63 1
Double Oak 12
Flower Mound 56 1
Fort Worth 17
Frisco 78
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 15
Justin 2
Krum 11
Lake Dallas 22
Lewisville 311 7
Little Elm 79 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 3
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 8 1
Providence Village 8
Roanoke 14
Sanger 8
Shady Shores 7 1
Trophy Club 18
Unincorporated 160 2

Recommended for you