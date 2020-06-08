Denton County Public Health announced one COVID-19-related death and 24 new cases Monday, bringing the countywide number of deaths to 34 and case count to 1,524.
The latest victim was a Denton resident in his 60s who had been hospitalized for the virus.
Monday’s cases are from Denton (3), Lewisville (6), Little Elm (2), Roanoke (1) and Sanger (1), and the Denton County portions of Carrollton (4), Dallas (1) and Flower Mound (1) along with the unincorporated county (5).
County officials also announced six newly recovered cases in Denton County, bringing the total recovered cases to 711, or roughly 47% of people who have been infected.
Of the 25,225 COVID-19 tests conducted in Denton County, 2,555 have been performed by Denton County Public Health, DCPH representative Jennifer Rainey said.
No cases reported Monday were from the Denton County State Supported Living Center.