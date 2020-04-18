Denton County Public Health officials reported one COVID-19 related death and seven new cases Saturday, marking one of the lowest reporting dates since the first week positive tests were reported.
The county’s 16th reported death was a Carrollton man in his 70s who had been hospitalized. The additional virus cases brought the countywide total to 592.
While people older than 50 and people with underlying health conditions are more susceptible to the virus and can experience more severe cases, people younger than 49 in Denton County still have a narrow lead in positive cases compared with those over 50.
As of Saturday, about 51.7% of confirmed COVID-19 cases were in people 49 and younger.
Out of the 592 reported cases in the county, 248 people have recovered — or about 41.9%.
The new reported cases are individuals in Corinth (1), Denton (1), the Denton County portions of Dallas (1) and Frisco (3), and one in unincorporated land in northeast Denton County.
Denton County reported 118 cases April 12-18, the second-lowest reporting week after the first week cases were reported and the fifth week of reporting. The total number of cases reported the week of April 5-11 was 186, the highest to date.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath. Public health officials are urging people to call ahead before arriving at an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit community spread of the virus.