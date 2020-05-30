A man in his 80s from Carrollton was reported as the 31st COVID-19 death Saturday by Denton County Public Health.
The 28 new cases reported Saturday also include five from the Denton State Supported Living Center. The Center’s total reported cases has risen to 60. One resident has died due to the virus.
Other newly reported cases include people from Carrollton (4), The Colony (1), Dallas (1), Denton (2), Frisco (1), Highland Village (1), Lewisville (4) and Little Elm (1), as well as unincorporated parts of Denton County (8).
Of the 1,357 reported cases, 653 are people actively fighting the virus while 673 people have recovered.
Confirmed COVID 19 cases in Denton County as of May 30, 2020
|Location
|Confirmed cases
|Deaths
|Denton County
|1,357
|31
|Argyle
|2
|Aubrey
|3
|1
|Bartonville
|2
|Carrollton
|147
|4
|Celina
|1
|The Colony
|75
|2
|Copper Canyon
|5
|Corinth
|19
|Cross Roads
|2
|Dallas
|57
|1
|Denton
|232
|10
|DSSLC
|60
|1
|Double Oak
|11
|Flower Mound
|53
|1
|Fort Worth
|16
|Frisco
|70
|Hickory Creek
|4
|Highland Village
|15
|Justin
|2
|Krum
|11
|Lake Dallas
|20
|Lewisville
|270
|7
|Little Elm
|69
|1
|Northlake
|5
|Oak Point
|2
|Pilot Point
|2
|Plano
|4
|Ponder
|3
|Prosper
|7
|Providence Village
|8
|Roanoke
|12
|Sanger
|7
|Shady Shores
|4
|1
|Trophy Club
|15
|Unincorporated
|142
|2