20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building.

 DRC file photo

A man in his 80s from Carrollton was reported as the 31st COVID-19 death Saturday by Denton County Public Health.

The 28 new cases reported Saturday also include five from the Denton State Supported Living Center. The Center’s total reported cases has risen to 60. One resident has died due to the virus.

Other newly reported cases include people from Carrollton (4), The Colony (1), Dallas (1), Denton (2), Frisco (1), Highland Village (1), Lewisville (4) and Little Elm (1), as well as unincorporated parts of Denton County (8).

Of the 1,357 reported cases, 653 are people actively fighting the virus while 673 people have recovered.

Confirmed COVID 19 cases in Denton County as of May 30, 2020

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1,357 31
Argyle 2
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 147 4
Celina 1
The Colony 75 2
Copper Canyon 5
Corinth 19
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 57 1
Denton 232 10
DSSLC 60 1
Double Oak 11
Flower Mound 53 1
Fort Worth 16
Frisco 70
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 15
Justin 2
Krum 11
Lake Dallas 20
Lewisville 270 7
Little Elm 69 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 2
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 7
Providence Village 8
Roanoke 12
Sanger 7
Shady Shores 4 1
Trophy Club 15
Unincorporated 142 2

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.

Tags

Recommended for you