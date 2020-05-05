With less than five minutes to spare, Colyer Foxworth fills her Buc-ee’s cup before it’s time to clock in. Stepping behind her register recently outfitted with Plexiglas shields, she adjusts her mask and prepares for what’s to come during her shift.
Foxworth, 19, has been working at the Denton Buc-ee’s since March and, considered an essential worker, has been experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic crisis firsthand. Much has changed in just a few weeks.
“We literally had to sanitize like every surface every five minutes and then they started putting blue boxes on the floor for social distancing until they got official floor decals,” she said. “They recently started letting us wear masks.”
Foxworth said it would give her peace of mind if she was able to wear gloves to prevent contraction or further spread of the virus, especially when handling cash.
“At mom-and-pop shops there’s a fee for using a card on a transaction under a certain amount of money, but Buc-ee’s is obviously not a mom-and-pop shop,” Foxworth said. “I don’t understand why they feel the need to use cash all the time.”
She said she's glad she is deemed an essential worker. The job keeps money in her pockets and her bills paid.
Employees fend off the virus and rumors, such as the false one recently speculating that a fellow employee contracted COVID-19. She said she doesn’t see how anyone could pass the virus around considering that how little contact employees have with each other during a shift.
“I don’t know if this is common in other big stores but, as employees, we aren’t close to each other unless we’re working on registers together,” she said.
Although she looks forward to seeing things go back to normal, some changes may stick after the crisis is over, she said.
She expects employees to continue sanitizing their hands and products long after businesses begin reopening. That would be a good thing, she said. Not all customers are fond of the social distancing signs, so those might be changed, she added.
She also expects face masks may be phased out, as they aren’t part of the uniform policy. But the Plexiglas will probably stay since the company paid for it to be installed, she adds.
When it’s time to clock out, Foxworth re-sanitizes her work area before the next person takes her place. She sanitizes her hands again before heading out the door.