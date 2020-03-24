Both Denton County and the city of Denton are asking state officials to send more help in containing the COVID-19 virus at the Denton State Supported Living Center.
During a new conference midday Tuesday, Mayor Chris Watts said the city will seek specific assistance to deal with a possible overflow of cases at the center, which is home to 400 people with developmental disabilities. Another 1,000-plus people care for them, many low-paid, direct-care employees among the doctors, nurses and therapists.
“We’re asking for help specifically to consider standing up an independent hospital on the site,” Watts said in a brief interview after the news conference.
The Denton State Supported Living Center is the largest of the state’s 13 such living centers. Denton County public health officials documented the county’s first community transmission of the virus at the center several days ago.
County public health officials announced Tuesday afternoon that they had confirmed two more COVID-19 cases at the center, bringing the count of confirmed cases there to six.
The new cases include one resident in their 40s and another in their 50s. Both are in isolation in a community hospital. Public health officials said they would not release any more information about the two confirmed cases or any other suspected cases, saying only that they were continuing to investigate possible cases at the center.
Watts said a hospital on the center’s 189-acre campus could better meet the needs of patients who have additional medical and behavioral needs.
And, “it will preserve needed beds at community hospitals,” Watts said.
Denton County has five traditional hospitals, two in Denton. Medical City Denton has 208 beds. Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton has 255 beds.
During the news conference, Matt Richardson, the county’s director of public health, said the department was not able to test as many patients as they would like.
“There’s frustration at every level,” Richardson said in response to a reporter’s question. “We’re trying to expand every day.”
Visits to and events at the center, and other centers around the state, have been closed since March 13.
The Denton center announced new prevention and control measures, including screening employees for symptoms and using more personal protective equipment along with greater monitoring of residents for symptoms.
Symptoms of a COVID-19 infection include fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath.