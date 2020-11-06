AP_20190654715942.jpg

Public health officials Friday confirmed another 214 Denton County residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Friday marked the fifth day in a row when the number of newly confirmed infections met or exceeded 200.

Forty-two of the people included in Friday’s announcement live in Denton, 40 in Lewisville, 30 in Carrollton and another 30 in unincorporated Denton County.

Denton County Public Health’s announcement brought the countywide total to 18,056 confirmed infections. At least 3,337 of those people were estimated to still be infected.

Public school officials Thursday reported positive virus test results for 10 students and two staffers.

Denton ISD

  • One student at McNair Elementary School
  • Two students at Ryan High School
  • One student at Guyer High School
  • One student at Navo Middle School
  • Two students at Ryan Elementary School
  • One student at Braswell High School
  • One staffer at the Ann Windle School for Young Children
  • One staffer at Evers Park Elementary School

Aubrey ISD

  • One student at Aubrey Middle School
  • One student at Aubrey High School

As is common with a district its size relative to neighboring districts, Denton ISD represented the majority of people newly infected. Additionally, few districts in the county regularly report results through Denton County Public Health’s voluntary reporting portal.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 6

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 18,056 214 138
Argyle 84 5
Aubrey 112 2 1
Bartonville 44 0
Carrollton 1,821 30 17
Celina 31 0
Coppell 12 0
The Colony 1,149 11 7
Copper Canyon 21 0
Corinth 408 6 2
Cross Roads 23 0
Dallas 353 1 6
Denton 3,345 42 41
DSSLC 148 0 2
Dish 1 0
Double Oak 54 2
Flower Mound 1,096 13 1
Fort Worth 251 4
Frisco 1,023 10 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 26 0
Hickory Creek 90 1
Highland Village 231 2 4
Justin 76 0
Krugerville 22 0 1
Krum 107 0
Lake Dallas 183 1
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,737 40 17
Little Elm 957 9 6
Northlake 76 1 1
Oak Point 75 0
Pilot Point 158 0 1
Plano 43 0
Ponder 34 0
Prosper 67 0 1
Providence Village 106 2
Roanoke 171 0 1
Sanger 192 0
Shady Shores 48 0 1
Southlake 11 0
Trophy Club 221 2
Unincorporated 2,437 30 12

