Public health officials Friday confirmed another 214 Denton County residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Friday marked the fifth day in a row when the number of newly confirmed infections met or exceeded 200.
Forty-two of the people included in Friday’s announcement live in Denton, 40 in Lewisville, 30 in Carrollton and another 30 in unincorporated Denton County.
Denton County Public Health’s announcement brought the countywide total to 18,056 confirmed infections. At least 3,337 of those people were estimated to still be infected.
Public school officials Thursday reported positive virus test results for 10 students and two staffers.
Denton ISD
- One student at McNair Elementary School
- Two students at Ryan High School
- One student at Guyer High School
- One student at Navo Middle School
- Two students at Ryan Elementary School
- One student at Braswell High School
- One staffer at the Ann Windle School for Young Children
- One staffer at Evers Park Elementary School
Aubrey ISD
- One student at Aubrey Middle School
- One student at Aubrey High School
As is common with a district its size relative to neighboring districts, Denton ISD represented the majority of people newly infected. Additionally, few districts in the county regularly report results through Denton County Public Health’s voluntary reporting portal.