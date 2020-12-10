Julie Glover just thought her allergies were flaring up, but two of her nieces thought the same thing after they’d all been in close contact five days before.
They, along with at least five others, soon tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The family had come together in August to see one of Glover’s sisters for one of the last times — she was dying of cancer.
Glover said they stayed spread apart as best they could and were masked when they weren’t eating lunch. While the family was grappling with the possibility one of them had infected the others, Glover’s sister died of cancer on Aug. 27.
Less than two weeks later, another sister’s husband who had tested positive for the virus died of COVID-19.
Glover said she didn’t attend funeral services for either family member.
“Both services were in a church,” she said. “I felt like it was not a good idea, but it wasn’t my arrangements to make.”
She and her husband Jeff were both put out of commission with relatively mild COVID-19 symptoms. Stomach aches, fatigue and overall muscle weakness were among the symptoms they trudged through during this past summer.
Jennifer Rainey, a spokesperson for Denton County Public Health, said the county didn’t yet have data compiled about how locals have recovered from the disease.
She said DCPH has been working on assembling that information and hopes to have it ready for the public within the next month or so.
Based on what local health officials know so far, the majority of people who experience symptoms of COVID-19 recover within 10-14 days, she said.
“They feel crummy for the first nine or 10 days,” but their symptoms typically resolve a few days after that, she said.
That is, except for the loss of smell and taste. Local officials have documented Denton County residents who haven’t regained those senses for weeks after their other symptoms were resolved.
Despite that being the worst for the majority of people, a not insignificant portion of the population experiences severe symptoms that sometimes require hospitalization.
Some locals have even taken up to 11 weeks to recover from the most grave infections, according to DCPH.
Rainey was clear that only those who experience severe symptoms of COVID-19 and subsequently die without recovering from those symptoms are counted among those killed by the disease, despite prominent misinformation to the contrary.
Additionally, hospitalizations and life-threatening cases of COVID-19 aren’t relegated to the oldest county residents alone.
“We are seeing it can affect individuals differently whether you’re a 35-year-old or a 65-year-old,” Rainey said.
She said the most severe symptoms typically hit those with underlying health conditions hardest, even those conditions outside one’s control.
Heart disease, diabetes, prior lung problems, obesity and other issues can turn what would have otherwise been a rough two weeks at home into a hospitalization.
“It could be months of experiencing these symptoms,” Rainey said.
In other cases, the symptoms linger with uncertainty. Glover, who used to be a frequent walker, now struggles to stay active comfortably.
Much like Glover, Denton resident Kersten Speed-Davis and her husband first started experiencing symptoms in August and still don’t feel back to normal.
She said her husband had a scratchy throat on Aug. 20. She felt the same thing the next day. They had both tested positive for the virus by the following Monday.
She remembered having difficulty breathing, congestion and feeling exhausted all the time, “which is very difficult with a 1-year-old,” she said Thursday.
Both women seemed to have had infections somewhere between mild and moderate based on guidelines from the National Institutes of Health.
Her husband, Trevor, had shrugged off his symptoms by the end of August, but she was experiencing what she said was essentially asthma more than three months later.
She’d gone through three rounds of steroids, two rounds of antibiotics and had started taking asthma medication by Thursday, at which point she still had trouble walking up the stairs.
With so much unknown about COVID-19, she said she wasn’t even sure if her last side effects were permanent.
During the worst of it, she said she had trouble raising her daughter, Maggie, up to the changing table.
“It was a choice between being able to breathe and being able to hold my baby,” she said.
Maggie was only eight months old when her parents came down with the disease, and Speed-Davis said they were most worried that she might catch it, that she might develop lasting complications like her mother.
She and Glover both expressed some degree of frustration and anger with those who don’t seem to be taking the pandemic as seriously as they should.
“I just don’t understand it, and I can’t understand how people still think this is not a real threat,” Glover said.
Speed-Davis recommended people be as careful as they think they’re capable of and then double their precautions because they could easily catch the virus from somebody who isn’t behaving responsibly.
“I had been the cover child for safety,” Glover said earlier this week. “I mean, the minute [the pandemic] started we just locked down.”
Despite that, she eventually began to see her bedroom as a sort of prison cell when she was isolating from others. It’s only been within the past month or so that she can feel herself getting back to normal.
Both women had supportive social circles to bring them food and supplies while they were recovering, but Glover said people weren’t even comfortable saying hi from the end of the driveway.
Glover said she felt like a leper, like she was crawling with invisible bugs that kept others from getting within 50 feet of her: “It’s a very isolating, weird feeling.”
Much like Thanksgiving, when she and her husband stayed home to watch football and eat a traditional meal, Glover said they don’t plan to see anybody else for the upcoming Christmas holiday.