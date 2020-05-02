Denton County nonprofits and other North Texas charities hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic could get a leg up this week through a special one-day online fund drive launched by the same group that organizes North Texas Giving Day every September.
The Communities Foundation of Texas partnered with the United Way and the Dallas Cowboys to launch the virtual campaign from 6 a.m. to midnight Tuesday.
Susan Swan Smith, chief giving officer for North Texas Giving Day, said the group decided the need following the pandemic was too great to wait until September.
“The speed of it was mind-boggling,” Smith said. “It’s just been heartbreaking to see the incredible need that has emerged so quickly.”
Thousands of North Texans have lost their jobs in business closures and stay-at-home orders. She noted not only canceled programs but also long drive-thru lines at food pantries and other heavy demands for basic needs.
Last year, the one-day campaign in September raised $50 million from 100,000 donors. Smith said the foundation officials know an early drive could affect September’s drive. But they also expect the community will take a long time to recover.
“Our approach is long-term,” Smith said, adding that means that even small donations end up making a big difference.
More than 300 Denton County charities that are either responding to the pandemic, or have suffered their own losses because of it, are participating in Tuesday’s campaign.
SPAN and Meals on Wheels of Denton County had to change how the agency prepared and delivered meals to homebound seniors. During statewide orders, volunteers are delivering five frozen meals once per week to minimize in-person contact, said Laura Volk, who manages the program.
Volunteers also delivered an extra week of meal kits that can stay in the pantry, she said. Early in the pandemic, the group planned for service disruptions, which thankfully haven’t happened, Volk added.
Site managers are also calling the seniors they are serving a few times each week to see how they are faring.
Executive Director Michelle McMahon said the agency hopes to return soon to delivering one hot meal daily and preparing congregant meals for groups when it’s safe to do so.
“We’re true believers in that socialization,” McMahon said. “So many seniors are lonely. We can’t wait to get back to that.”
SPAN’s transit services are still running, and the staff is still getting paid, even those whose service hours were cut temporarily, Volk and McMahon said.
Some charities are looking for volunteers, Smith said. But Meal on Wheels in Denton is set for now, McMahon said. Donations can help with a surge in demand — 120 new home deliveries added with the pandemic — and a special service that also brings pet food to seniors with cats and dogs.
“Our pets are an important part of keeping our sanity,” McMahon said.
Grace Like Rain, a newer Denton charity, is also participating in Tuesday’s campaign.
Michelle Conner, head of Grace Like Rain, said the group’s emergency shelter for families was already at capacity — all seven rooms filled at the Wheeler House — when the pandemic hit.
After the business closures and stay-at-home orders rolled out, Grace Like Rain received two to three calls a day from families in trouble.
“They were sleeping in their cars or couch surfing,” Conner said. “We didn’t have anywhere to put them.”
The city has been underwriting hotel rooms for nine families since then, Conner said, doubling the nonprofit’s capacity to help families that are in real trouble.
“So many families live paycheck to paycheck,” Conner said.
She and her staff weren’t surprised by the sudden surge of people in need, since so many Denton County families don’t make enough money to prepare for a crisis.
“Suddenly there’s no income,” Conner said. “They don’t know what to do — they can’t pay the rent, they can’t make a car payment, they can’t pay the electric bill — and that’s when it spirals out of control.”
They’ve received applications from 270 families and have processed about 60 of them so far, she said.
“For a lot of families, this is the very first time ever to ask for help,” Conner said.
Many new families are both confused by the application process and humbled by divulging personal information that assesses their needs.
Case managers at Grace Like Rain may help them find assistance to make a mortgage payment, or the rent, or the light bill, for example.
Conner said it will take months to recover.
“We think it will be three months out for some families get their feet back under them,” Conner said. “We are planning six months to a year of case management services.”
That’s because other families may lose their car or have problems with child care and other barriers to returning to work. Some individuals also need mental health care to deal with the extraordinary stress and anxiety.
Health Services of North Texas, a federally supported health clinic that also is participating in the campaign, has seen an increase in requests for counseling services.
Executive Director Doreen Rue said the clinic accepted 13 new patients for mental health services in March and 36 more in April, a significant increase. In addition, the clinic boosted its telehealth services in March and April, and has since seen a 44% increase in mental health visits. Patients report feeling anxious and depressed, and struggling to concentrate and deal with the stress, she said.
Because so many people have been laid off, losing their health insurance in the process, the clinic expects increased demand for its services in the coming months, she added.
Several nonprofit leaders have noted that a stronger collaborative spirit has emerged among Denton-area nonprofits since the pandemic began.
That gives Conner hope that together they can head off a new, larger wave of homelessness in the community.
“Not one single nonprofit can do this on their own,” Conner said. “We’re all working on this together.”
To give, visit northtexasgivingday.org.