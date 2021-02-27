210228_drc_news_virusnumbersimg1
DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 12,181 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Saturday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Feb. 27

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 63,994 346 407 9
Argyle 334 4 2
Aubrey 416 0 1
Bartonville 130 0
Carrollton 5,960 40 40 2
Celina 150 1
Coppell 18 1
The Colony 3,853 18 12
Copper Canyon 116 1
Corinth 1,707 15 12
Cross Roads 115 1 2
Dallas 633 4 9
Denton 10,112 47 107 3
DSSLC 217 0 3
Dish 10 0
Double Oak 210 0
Flower Mound 5,429 22 26
Fort Worth 1,101 9 2 1
Frisco 3,790 30 33
Hackberry 8 0
Hebron 85 1
Hickory Creek 385 3 1
Highland Village 1,171 6 8
Justin 462 3 8 1
Krugerville 122 1 1
Krum 448 3 1
Lake Dallas 630 1
Lakewood Village 37 0
Lewisville 8,905 23 61
Little Elm 3,579 32 11 1
New Fairview 5 0
Northlake 467 8 2
Oak Point 288 2
Pilot Point 398 4 9
Plano 195 2 8
Ponder 163 2
Prosper 225 3 2
Providence Village 520 2 1
Roanoke 773 4 1
Sanger 692 2
Shady Shores 197 0 2
Southlake 43 0
Trophy Club 969 2 1
Unincorporated 8,926 49 41 1

