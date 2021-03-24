Vaccine card
The front side of a COVID-19 vaccination card is shown at a Denton County Public Health vaccine clinic in January. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 7,769 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 24, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 7,769 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. 

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 71,314 114 462 9
Argyle 377 0 2
Aubrey 463 4 1
Bartonville 144 0
Carrollton 6,500 6 46 2
Celina 170 0
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,225 9 13
Copper Canyon 131 0
Corinth 1,837 3 13 1
Cross Roads 130 1 2
Dallas 705 1 9
Denton 11,018 20 126 2
DSSLC 218 1 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 241 0
Flower Mound 6,019 10 28 1
Fort Worth 1,260 0 5
Frisco 4,597 4 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 99 0
Hickory Creek 417 1 1
Highland Village 1,286 2 8
Justin 514 2 9
Krugerville 130 0 1
Krum 490 1 2
Lake Dallas 674 0 1 1
Lakewood Village 43 0
Lewisville 9,810 15 65 2
Little Elm 4,061 3 12
New Fairview 8 0
Northlake 525 0 3
Oak Point 334 0
Pilot Point 448 0 12
Plano 207 0 9
Ponder 187 0
Prosper 284 2 2
Providence Village 588 0 1
Roanoke 882 3 2
Sanger 753 0 2
Shady Shores 206 0 2
Southlake 48 0
Trophy Club 1,085 0 1
Unincorporated 10,156 26 44

