Students interested in bird communities at the University of North Texas can gain experiences for careers in avian ecology through a new program.
An affiliation between UNT Society for Ecological Restoration student chapter and the National Audubon Society provides students with opportunities for conservation projects and connections with avian professionals.
Six ecology students are liaisons for the program and will join a network of leaders across the country to further Audubon’s mission of avian education and conservation.
They will receive and distribute educational information and internship opportunities to their organization’s 80 student members, while also updating what UNT is doing to promote bird habitats and conservation efforts.
The students have also proposed a project to the university’s We Mean Green Fund to start a "Bird Campus Committee" as part of their responsibility to implement one conservation action per year that will help make campus a more bird-friendly community for the program.