Businesses and nonprofits are now eligible for Economic Injury Disaster Loans if they are unable to pay ordinary and necessary operating expenses.
The loans are now in effect because the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 is a qualifying event.
Business owners can complete an economic injury worksheet and submit them to the City of Denton. Then, they'll be submitted to the Texas Department of Emergency Management. Whether or not funding is distributed, it will aid the state's economic injury declaration of support and could trigger federal and state assistance in the future.
Denton businesses can access the EIW form at www.cityofdenton.com/coronavirus and submit completed forms to Jessica.Rogers@cityofdenton.com.