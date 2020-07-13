A resident at Denton State Supported Living Center tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the first new case at the center since two residents tested positive July 5.
Additionally, a staff member who lives in Denton County was confirmed to have the coronavirus Monday, according to Denton County Public Health officials.
The Denton center is home to roughly 440 people with developmental disabilities and was a hot spot for COVID-19 when the pandemic began. So far, 66 residents and 76 staff members have tested positive, officials said. Of those 76 employees, 62 live in Denton County.
The cases are part of 113 new cases announced Monday in Denton County, bringing the total case count to 4,162. Of those cases, 2,392 are considered active.
Denton added 20 cases Monday, with 19 in unincorporated parts of Denton County and 18 new cases in Lewisville. There are also 11 new cases in The Colony and 12 in Carrollton. Frisco added seven.
The Denton County portion of Dallas added five cases, as did Flower Mound. Little Elm and Roanoke both added two. Sanger had three new cases.
Several communities added just one new case in Monday’s report: Argyle, Celina, the portion of Fort Worth in Denton County, Highland Village, Lake Dallas, Northlake, Oak Point and Prosper.
— Staff report