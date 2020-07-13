AP_20058793356405.jpg

CDC’s laboratory test kit for the novel coronavirus. 

 AP file photo

A resident at Denton State Supported Living Center tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the first new case at the center since two residents tested positive July 5.

Additionally, a staff member who lives in Denton County was confirmed to have the coronavirus Monday, according to Denton County Public Health officials.

The Denton center is home to roughly 440 people with developmental disabilities and was a hot spot for COVID-19 when the pandemic began. So far, 66 residents and 76 staff members have tested positive, officials said. Of those 76 employees, 62 live in Denton County.

The cases are part of 113 new cases announced Monday in Denton County, bringing the total case count to 4,162. Of those cases, 2,392 are considered active.

Denton added 20 cases Monday, with 19 in unincorporated parts of Denton County and 18 new cases in Lewisville. There are also 11 new cases in The Colony and 12 in Carrollton. Frisco added seven.

The Denton County portion of Dallas added five cases, as did Flower Mound. Little Elm and Roanoke both added two. Sanger had three new cases.

Several communities added just one new case in Monday’s report: Argyle, Celina, the portion of Fort Worth in Denton County, Highland Village, Lake Dallas, Northlake, Oak Point and Prosper.

— Staff report

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of July 13

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 4,162 40
Argyle 20
Aubrey 22 1
Bartonville 5
Carrollton 441 4
Celina 7
Coppell 2
The Colony 286 3
Copper Canyon 8
Corinth 76
Cross Roads 6
Dallas 126 3
Denton 828 12
DSSLC 66 1
Double Oak 20
Flower Mound 193 1
Fort Worth 46
Frisco 193 1
Hackberry 1
Hickory Creek 14
Highland Village 38
Justin 15
Krugerville 2
Krum 29
Lake Dallas 55
Lewisville 721 8
Little Elm 202 1
Northlake 17
Oak Point 7
Pilot Point 17
Plano 14
Ponder 5
Prosper 13 1
Providence Village 16
Roanoke 32
Sanger 34
Shady Shores 14 1
Trophy Club 40
Unincorporated 531 3

Recommended for you