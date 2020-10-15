AP_20196685843333.jpg

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19.

 HOGP via AP

New infection trends and the number of people actively infected with the novel coronavirus continued to rise Thursday.

Denton County Public Health announced 143 more locals had tested positive for the virus, bringing the countywide total to 14,797. Health officials estimated 2,233 of those people were still infected Thursday.

Twenty-eight of the newly infected locals live in Denton, one of whom is a Denton State Supported Living Center resident. Twenty more live in Lewisville, 18 live in unincorporated Denton County and 15 live in Carrollton.

Public school districts in the county voluntarily reported six more students and one staffer who had tested positive for the virus Wednesday.

Four students attend Denton ISD schools. One attends Ryan High, one attends Guyer High, the third attends Harpool Middle and the fourth attends E.P. Rayzor Elementary.

Additional charts and graphs

One infected student attends Argyle Middle. The sixth infected student attends and the one staffer works at Argyle West Elementary.

At least 222 students and 61 staffers in the county had tested positive for the virus by Thursday, according to the voluntary portal published online by DCPH.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 15

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 14,797 143 116
Argyle 64 0
Aubrey 93 0 1
Bartonville 41 0
Carrollton 1,524 15 17
Celina 27 1
Coppell 11 0
The Colony 973 7 4
Copper Canyon 20 0
Corinth 335 2 2
Cross Roads 18 0
Dallas 329 1 6
Denton 2,783 27 37
DSSLC 129 1 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 43 1
Flower Mound 879 11 1
Fort Worth 199 1
Frisco 775 11 6
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 22 3
Hickory Creek 80 2
Highland Village 188 1 3
Justin 56 1
Krugerville 14 0 1
Krum 84 0
Lake Dallas 159 1
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,251 20 17
Little Elm 777 9 6
Northlake 58 0 1
Oak Point 55 0
Pilot Point 142 2 1
Plano 42 0
Ponder 22 1
Prosper 49 0 1
Providence Village 91 0
Roanoke 138 1 1
Sanger 157 2
Shady Shores 42 1 1
Southlake 8 0
Trophy Club 174 3
Unincorporated 1,932 18 9

