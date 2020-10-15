New infection trends and the number of people actively infected with the novel coronavirus continued to rise Thursday.
Denton County Public Health announced 143 more locals had tested positive for the virus, bringing the countywide total to 14,797. Health officials estimated 2,233 of those people were still infected Thursday.
Twenty-eight of the newly infected locals live in Denton, one of whom is a Denton State Supported Living Center resident. Twenty more live in Lewisville, 18 live in unincorporated Denton County and 15 live in Carrollton.
Public school districts in the county voluntarily reported six more students and one staffer who had tested positive for the virus Wednesday.
Four students attend Denton ISD schools. One attends Ryan High, one attends Guyer High, the third attends Harpool Middle and the fourth attends E.P. Rayzor Elementary.
One infected student attends Argyle Middle. The sixth infected student attends and the one staffer works at Argyle West Elementary.
At least 222 students and 61 staffers in the county had tested positive for the virus by Thursday, according to the voluntary portal published online by DCPH.