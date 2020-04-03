Effective immediately, Texans filing unemployment claims are asked to call during specific times.
The Texas Workforce Commission made the announcement Friday after more than half a million Texans filed for unemployment benefits over the past 18 days.
More than 142 million workers were living in the state in February, according to preliminary numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. At that point, an estimated 492,500 Texans were already unemployed.
"The unprecedented increase has led to long wait times, overwhelmed call centers and technical issues with the Unemployment Benefit Services portal," according to the Friday announcement.
The TWC predicted the number of unemployment claims will soon surpass the total number filed in 2019, which exceeded 700,000.
Under the new recommendation, Texans are divided into call times based upon the first digit of their area code. For example, people with a Denton area code of 940 are asked to call between 8 a.m. and noon on Monday, Wednesday or Friday.
"Staggering claims will provide help to reduce frustrations for many Texans and provide better access to needed services," according to the announcement.
People are not penalized for a delay caused by call volume, and claims made by those affected by COVID-19 are eligible to be backdated.