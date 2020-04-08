As coronavirus continues to spread, Denton businesses are making modifications to their hours and procedures.
Several local businesses made new plans for how to get goods to consumers, from adding curbside service to limiting hours. Others have outright shut down for the rest of the month.
By Monday evening, here are what changes local businesses have made.
Restaurants and bars
Harvest House, a local music venue and coffee bar located near the downtown square at 331 Hickory St., will be closed for the foreseeable future and have cancelled all shows and events.
East Side, Oak Street Drafthouse and Miss Angeline’s are closed.
Harvest House is closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Mulberry Street Cantina is closed for the forseeable future.
The Chestnut Tree, a breakfast and lunch restaurant at 107 W. Hickory St., has added curbside delivery for customers. For now, hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant has also added a market menu, with premade items from mac and cheese to chicken salad as well as fruits, veggies, breads and eggs. For more information, call 940-591-9475.
Spiral Diner is to-go and pick-up only, and open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. To call in an order, call 940-514-0101.
Hannah’s Off the Square added delivery for customers within a 10-mile radius — plus half-price bottles of select wines. For delivery or more information, call 940-566-1110.
The dining rooms at all Chick-fil-A, Panda Express and Starbucks locations are closed. Chick-fil-A is offering only curbside pickup and drive-thru service; Panda Express has only the drive-thru open; and Starbucks customers can enter the store to order and leave as well.
Double Dave's is offering curbside services and deliveries. To place an order, call 940-243-3283.
Boca 31 at 207 S. Bell Ave. has limited hours to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and has added curbside pickup and family tray options. For more information, call 940-514-1444.
Sweetwater Grill & Tavern is offering take out, curbside delivery and on Favor. New restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. with a limited menu.
Fat Shack Denton has closed its dining room but will continue to do delivery and pickup orders from the storefront at 508 S. Elm St.
Jupiter House Coffee has also closed the dining areas of the coffee shop and will be doing only to-go orders. The shop is located at 106 N. Locust St.
The Bearded Monk is offering curbside delivery of beer, wine and other products. Call the store at 940-999-7238 when you’re outside at 122 E. McKinney St., and an employee will run your order to your car.
Armadillo Ale Works customers can order online and have curbside delivery too, or customers can park at the brewery and call in orders at 940-580-4446. The taproom is at 221 S. Bell Ave.
Lone Star Attitude Burger Co. on the Square has closed its upstairs seating area, but the interior of the restaurant remains open. LSA is also offering to-go orders.
West Oak Coffee Bar announced new operating hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Tuesday. The coffee bar at 114 W. Oak St. is offering to-go orders only and is asking people to refrain from coming into the coffee shop if they’re feeling unwell.
For the time being, Juicy Pig Barbecue is offering window walk-up and delivery options only. The barbecue eatery is located at 708 N. Locust St.
Killer’s Tacos, a taco shop and music venue, announced that its storefront will remain open for takeout and delivery only. The taco shop is located at 424 Bryan St.
Torchy's Tacos has added a delivery option online.
Entertainment and shopping
The DIME Store, a vintage craft and local art shop located at 118 E McKinney St., is temporarily closing their storefront and will move to online sales only.
SCRAP Denton has suspended operations indefinitely, including all educational workshops, camps and the recently-created online store.
Freaks And Geeks LLC, a vintage game, comic and toy shop, located at 1807 N Elm St., will be shutting down their arcade machines and postponing weekly tournaments until further notice.
Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, a music and events venue, is closed through the end of March.
Party City has limited hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Alamo Drafthouse has closed. A reopening has not been scheduled.
North of Denton, WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma, has closed the casino, retail and casino restaurants. The hotel will remain open, as well as the spa, golf club, RV park and stand-alone restaurant Legends Bar and Grill will remain open. The changes are in effect until March 31.
Movie Tavern has implemented social distancing seating arrangements at its theaters, which will limit all auditoriums to 50% of their normal capacity.
Andy’s Bar, a music venue on the Square, has canceled all live events for the remainder of March. The bar is located at 122 N. Locust St.