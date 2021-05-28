Health care workers in Florida
Health care workers help each other with their personal protective equipment at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site July 5 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 Wilfredo Lee/AP file photo

Denton County Public Health confirmed another 102 local deaths caused by COVID-19 in May alone.

There is a fluctuating delay between a person’s death from COVID-19 and official confirmation of the cause of death, so it’s likely many of those people didn’t die in May.

DCPH had confirmed a total of 590 such deaths by Friday afternoon, meaning 17.3% of COVID-19 deaths were confirmed over the course of roughly 6.4% of the local pandemic’s total duration up to that point.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of May 28, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,647 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. 

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 76,046 24 590 4
Argyle 402 0 4
Aubrey 517 0 4
Bartonville 152 0 1 1
Carrollton 6,975 2 55
Celina 188 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,450 2 16
Copper Canyon 135 0 3
Corinth 1,954 0 14
Cross Roads 140 0 2
Dallas 734 0 10
Denton 11,697 5 156
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 269 0
Flower Mound 6,470 1 36 1
Fort Worth 1,342 0 8
Frisco 4,902 5 38
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 115 0
Hickory Creek 438 0 2
Highland Village 1,392 2 10
Justin 544 0 10
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 517 0 2
Lake Dallas 712 1 3
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,441 4 90 2
Little Elm 4,322 1 13
New Fairview 10 1
Northlake 572 0 4
Oak Point 352 0 1
Pilot Point 463 0 14
Plano 211 0 11
Ponder 191 0
Prosper 302 0 2
Providence Village 632 0 2
Roanoke 942 0 3
Sanger 793 1 7
Shady Shores 222 0 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,144 1 5
Unincorporated 10,901 0 55

