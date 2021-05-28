Denton County Public Health confirmed another 102 local deaths caused by COVID-19 in May alone.
There is a fluctuating delay between a person’s death from COVID-19 and official confirmation of the cause of death, so it’s likely many of those people didn’t die in May.
DCPH had confirmed a total of 590 such deaths by Friday afternoon, meaning 17.3% of COVID-19 deaths were confirmed over the course of roughly 6.4% of the local pandemic’s total duration up to that point.
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,647 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.