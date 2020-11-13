State agencies Thursday published the next supplement of data showing a snapshot of the coronavirus pandemic’s presence in Texas public schools.
The data paints with broad strokes how many students and staffers in school districts across the state have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
This most recent batch of data ran through Nov. 8 but wasn’t published until a few days later.
A Denton Record-Chronicle analysis of the state data was narrowly focused on 11 school districts in Denton County: Argyle, Aubrey, Denton, Krum, Lake Dallas, Lewisville, Little Elm, Northwest, Pilot Point, Ponder and Sanger ISDs.
Those districts reported 910 students and 249 staffers who had tested positive for the virus by Nov. 8.
Many of the findings made with the previous batch of data held true. The majority of confirmed cases had no known source, and older students made up the clear majority of cases, for example.
Of particular note was the drastic increase in the number of newly reported students and staffers who had tested positive for the virus.
For instance, those districts reported an additional 94 students and 36 staffers had tested positive for the virus the week leading up to Nov. 1.
From Nov. 1-8, however, officials from those same districts reported 247 students and 52 staffers confirmed to have the coronavirus.
As expected, the three largest school districts — Lewisville, Denton and Northwest ISDs — had the largest numerical increases in infected students; however, two of the smaller districts — Sanger and Krum — were among the top three for the percent increase in infected students when comparing data from Nov. 1 and Nov. 8.
The third was Lake Dallas ISD, which is the fifth-largest school district among the 11 included in this analysis.