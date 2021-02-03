Lab

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semiautomatic testing at Northwell Health Labs in March in Lake Success, N.Y. 

Denton County is now host to the infamous variant of the coronavirus first discovered in the United Kingdom.

The person confirmed to have the variant lives in northeast unincorporated Denton County.

The person "has no recent travel history," according to a Denton County Public Health announcement Wednesday. 

Jennifer Rainey, a DCPH spokesperson, said that lack of recent travel history "leads us to believe [the variant] is in the community." She said the county isn't releasing further identifying information about that person.

She said the department doesn't have an estimate for how many local residents might have the variant already, but epidemiologists are investigating the instance further.

Rainey said the infected resident had first been contacted by DCPH officials on Jan. 14, at which point they were recommended to isolate from others. County health officials didn't know until this week that the person had the newer virus variant.

Rainey confirmed that person has already recovered and completed their isolation, according to an update to a DCPH case file.

The variant wasn't tied to the person until an independent lab caught it in a random sequencing grab that Rainey said labs conduct. She said a normal coronavirus test will not reveal whether a person has a particular variant. 

DCPH does not have the capacity to sequence virus tests to look for the variant.

The B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant, which has multiple mutations, is believed to be more easily transmissible, though research is ongoing, and existing vaccines seem to be effective against it. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, 541 Americans across 33 states had been confirmed to have that particular variant. That was up from its estimated presence in only 12 states on Jan. 22

As of Tuesday, the CDC website had logged only eight Texans who had tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant. 

In a statement released Wednesday, DCPH Director Matt Richardson once again urged locals to wear masks and social distance as the vaccine is distributed. 

The announcement came shortly after county health officials Wednesday confirmed another 621 county residents had tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the countywide total to 55,363 infections, of whom 15,222 were estimated to still be infected. 

Regarding recent discussion about wearing more than one mask at once as added protection, Rainey said: "We haven’t seen any recommendation changes from [the Texas Department of State Health Services] or CDC, so we haven’t changed any of our recommendations."

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Feb. 3

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,222 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. 

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 55,363 621 325
Argyle 272 3 1
Aubrey 354 4 1
Bartonville 109 4
Carrollton 5,327 30 33
Celina 132 1
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,406 17 11
Copper Canyon 93 2
Corinth 1,443 12 9
Cross Roads 96 0 2
Dallas 576 5 7
Denton 8,993 117 80
DSSLC 210 0 3
Dish 7 0
Double Oak 178 4
Flower Mound 4,461 83 19
Fort Worth 910 8 1
Frisco 3,181 74 26
Hackberry 6 0
Hebron 78 0
Hickory Creek 326 4
Highland Village 960 15 7
Justin 417 1 7
Krugerville 100 2 1
Krum 397 8 1
Lake Dallas 545 1
Lakewood Village 28 0
Lewisville 7,883 75 52
Little Elm 3,055 32 10
New Fairview 4 0
Northlake 400 5 2
Oak Point 240 1
Pilot Point 335 3 8
Plano 182 0 8
Ponder 125 4
Prosper 189 9 1
Providence Village 432 6 1
Roanoke 663 3 1
Sanger 627 6
Shady Shores 168 0 1
Southlake 39 0
Trophy Club 848 3 1
Unincorporated 7,551 79 31

