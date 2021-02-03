Denton County is now host to the infamous variant of the coronavirus first discovered in the United Kingdom.
The person confirmed to have the variant lives in northeast unincorporated Denton County.
The person "has no recent travel history," according to a Denton County Public Health announcement Wednesday.
Jennifer Rainey, a DCPH spokesperson, said that lack of recent travel history "leads us to believe [the variant] is in the community." She said the county isn't releasing further identifying information about that person.
She said the department doesn't have an estimate for how many local residents might have the variant already, but epidemiologists are investigating the instance further.
Rainey said the infected resident had first been contacted by DCPH officials on Jan. 14, at which point they were recommended to isolate from others. County health officials didn't know until this week that the person had the newer virus variant.
Rainey confirmed that person has already recovered and completed their isolation, according to an update to a DCPH case file.
The variant wasn't tied to the person until an independent lab caught it in a random sequencing grab that Rainey said labs conduct. She said a normal coronavirus test will not reveal whether a person has a particular variant.
DCPH does not have the capacity to sequence virus tests to look for the variant.
The B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant, which has multiple mutations, is believed to be more easily transmissible, though research is ongoing, and existing vaccines seem to be effective against it.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, 541 Americans across 33 states had been confirmed to have that particular variant. That was up from its estimated presence in only 12 states on Jan. 22.
As of Tuesday, the CDC website had logged only eight Texans who had tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant.
In a statement released Wednesday, DCPH Director Matt Richardson once again urged locals to wear masks and social distance as the vaccine is distributed.
The announcement came shortly after county health officials Wednesday confirmed another 621 county residents had tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the countywide total to 55,363 infections, of whom 15,222 were estimated to still be infected.
Regarding recent discussion about wearing more than one mask at once as added protection, Rainey said: "We haven’t seen any recommendation changes from [the Texas Department of State Health Services] or CDC, so we haven’t changed any of our recommendations."