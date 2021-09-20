Denton County Public Health announced 15,402 county residents were currently infected with the coronavirus Monday.
That broke the countywide record for the entire pandemic, the previous record of 15,387 having been set on Jan. 29, 2021.
DCPH on Monday also confirmed another six locals had died of COVID-19, which raised the countywide total to 684. The department released the following information about them:
One Denton man in his 30s
One Denton man in his 60s
One Denton woman at least 80 years of age
One Little Elm man in his 40s
One Corinth woman in her 70s
One Pilot Point woman at least 80 years of age
One staffed adult intensive care unit bed was unoccupied across all of Denton County Monday afternoon, according to DCPH. Roughly 64% of beds were occupied by somebody with COVID-19.
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health.
In a return to the roots of its COVID-19 response, DCPH has resumed free COVID-19 testing, beginning with Tuesday’s testing clinic at the Denton County Morse Street Facility parking lot, 3900 Morse St. Interested residents must register in advance at DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing, and eligibility is limited to people who have at least one symptom of the virus, including:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
DCPH will be administering PCR tests, for which a clinician will use a swab to collect a specimen from the nose. About 48 hours after the test is taken, the results will be viewable online. The department has not yet announced any future testing clinics.
