DCPH virus testing at Discovery Park
People line up in cars for Denton County Public Health’s COVID-19 testing site last year at UNT’s Discovery Park.

 DRC file photo

Denton County Public Health announced 15,402 county residents were currently infected with the coronavirus Monday.

That broke the countywide record for the entire pandemic, the previous record of 15,387 having been set on Jan. 29, 2021.

DCPH on Monday also confirmed another six locals had died of COVID-19, which raised the countywide total to 684. The department released the following information about them:

  • One Denton man in his 30s
  • One Denton man in his 60s
  • One Denton woman at least 80 years of age
  • One Little Elm man in his 40s
  • One Corinth woman in her 70s
  • One Pilot Point woman at least 80 years of age

One staffed adult intensive care unit bed was unoccupied across all of Denton County Monday afternoon, according to DCPH. Roughly 64% of beds were occupied by somebody with COVID-19.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

In a return to the roots of its COVID-19 response, DCPH has resumed free COVID-19 testing, beginning with Tuesday’s testing clinic at the Denton County Morse Street Facility parking lot, 3900 Morse St. Interested residents must register in advance at DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing, and eligibility is limited to people who have at least one symptom of the virus, including:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

DCPH will be administering PCR tests, for which a clinician will use a swab to collect a specimen from the nose. About 48 hours after the test is taken, the results will be viewable online. The department has not yet announced any future testing clinics.

Staff writer Justin Grass contributed to this report.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 20, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,402 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. 

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 96,986 679 684 6
Argyle 536 4 5
Aubrey 747 16 6
Bartonville 202 0 1
Carrollton 8,636 25 66
Celina 261 1
Coppell 23 0
The Colony 5,590 50 19
Copper Canyon 172 0 3
Corinth 2,605 18 17 1
Cross Roads 192 0 2
Dallas 863 4 11
Denton 15,176 119 175 3
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 19 0
Double Oak 343 2 1
Flower Mound 8,339 79 40
Fort Worth 1,688 11 9
Frisco 5,321 9 41
Hackberry 9 0 1
Haslet 1 0
Hebron 153 1
Hickory Creek 608 6 3
Highland Village 1,820 10 11
Justin 713 4 12
Krugerville 211 1 1
Krum 682 9 2
Lake Dallas 972 11 6
Lakewood Village 72 0
Lewisville 13,332 102 105
Little Elm 5,548 36 16 1
New Fairview 18 0
Northlake 778 10 4
Oak Point 459 3 1
Pilot Point 649 13 15 1
Plano 218 0 12
Ponder 289 3
Prosper 366 1 2
Providence Village 863 7 2
Roanoke 1255 12 3
Sanger 1081 6 7
Shady Shores 286 1 2
Southlake 53 0 1
Trophy Club 1,435 11 5
Unincorporated 14,176 94 73

