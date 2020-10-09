What statistics are important, as well as their public availability, has changed over the past several months of the pandemic in Denton County.
The Denton Record-Chronicle got hold of Matt Richardson, director of Denton County Public Health, for a phone call to walk through some of the recent changes to data presentation on the department’s website.
Below are summaries of his responses.
More tests, less problems
The most significant change came Tuesday with the inclusion of antigen, in addition to nuclear, tests in the county’s official case counts.
Until Tuesday, DCPH had only been reporting people who tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 with a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test. The tests have long been the “gold standard” for medical professionals due to their accuracy in detecting positive and negative results.
The tests do take longer to process than rapid tests, which have in turn been criticized for being less accurate.
“We’re still concerned about antigens and the possibility of false negatives ... but we do believe the positives are accurate,” Richardson said.
Jennifer Rainey, a DCPH spokesperson, said in mid-September that the department was looking into ways to include rapid testing results in official case counts.
Richardson said the move to include the tests was made to reflect shifting behavior in county residents over recent months.
The county’s online pandemic statistics portal shows a sharp increase in the number of positive antigen tests reported to DCPH beginning in late August and continuing through October.
Unlike PCR tests, where a lab confirms the test result and automatically informs DCPH, antigen tests require a person to fax results over. That inevitably leaves more room for test results to get lost on their way to county health officials.
Where’s the positivity rate?
DCPH stopped reporting the positivity rate for Denton County months ago after a backlog of tests were pushed through at the state level.
That surge skewed the positivity rate so significantly that county health officials decided to stop publishing the positivity rate going forward.
The rate is a measure of the percentage of all virus tests that come back positive. It had its flaws, like all metrics, but was an important measure of community health for months.
Richardson, speaking by phone Thursday, said the county still has to look to the state to get the total number of tests conducted, and local health professionals can’t be certain that more backlogs won’t pop and retroactively distort positivity rates.
“The data integrity is just a concern,” he said.
The fear from a public health perspective would be community leaders making decisions based on information that’s highly subject to retroactive change in an unknowable future.
How many deaths?
County health officials had confirmed 113 locals killed by COVID-19, but the Texas Department of State Health Services had reported 158.
Richardson has long maintained that Denton County has a more meticulous process than the state for determining whether somebody was killed by COVID-19, but the discrepancy has become far more dramatic over recent weeks.
He attributed the discrepancy to the longer process, which includes a local investigation and leads to a significant lag. Additionally, he said DCPH sometimes disagrees with the state on whether or not somebody was killed by COVID-19 or simply had the virus in their system when they died.
Where is the virus in schools?
In addition to the voluntary absenteeism dashboard some school districts have participated in for some weeks, DCPH Tuesday unveiled an interactive map that shows the cumulative number of virus cases in schools across the county.
Participation is voluntary, but many more districts are involved than in its predecessor.
“We’re at the mercy of the data entry folks at the ISD,” Richardson said.
Participation would be at 100%, ideally, but he said it’s good to have any information they can get.