Rivera Elementary was oddly quiet Tuesday morning as only a slim portion of available desks were occupied.
A relative handful were participating in the second day of Jump Start, a new summer program meant to give students who need help a preview of the school year to come.
Safety precautions kept them spread thin into small groups, each with a teacher walking them through the day’s lesson.
Tucked into one of the classrooms, Paulina Zavala spoke through a disposable surgical mask to five rising fifth graders.
Each of the five wore a mask and sat spaced out across the room. School supplies filled plastic dividers on each circular table. Legs fidgeted underneath most tables.
They were making their way through Frindle, a mainstay book for children their age. Going page by page through the second chapter, one of the book’s characters spends a summer meal distressed about a particularly difficult year with a tough teacher.
Several of Zavala’s questions were answered in Spanish, and she gently pushed the students to answer in English when they could.
While reading in front of the class, Zavala came to a sentence containing the word “reputation.”
“That’s a fancy word, ‘reputation,’” she said, repeating the word slower. “Has anybody heard that word before? Reputation? Reputación? That’s a cognate in Spanish and English.”
Students pieced together the example sentences she used the word in to arrive at a working definition of the word before continuing with Frindle.
“Baby step,” Zavala said. “We’ve had a long four months off.”
Christina Weddle, working out of a classroom in another hall, was having her small group of students reading and writing before moving to district computers for math activities.
She described Jump Start as a direct response to remote learning from the previous semester. Not all students were able to reliably access schoolwork, and not all were able to learn as effectively from home. The program is now live at all area elementary schools that aren’t under construction.
Additionally, the program gave teachers and students a sneak peek of what classes might look like if Denton ISD returns to in-person classes in late August.
As of Tuesday, the district was still scheduled to allow students to attend in-person classes beginning Aug. 26.
The Texas Education Agency recently announced it would allow districts to begin the school year online if they would like.
Weddle said the weight of having students back at their desks was nerve-wracking.
“It’s constantly in the back of my head: ‘Is something going to happen? Are we doing everything that we’re supposed to be doing to keep safe?’” she said Tuesday morning. “This is only five kids, and I just keep thinking, how are we going to manage with 20 kids?”
Despite the added pressure surrounding us all, Weddle said it felt good to be back in a classroom. She said she hadn’t been on a campus since March except to pack up her room.
“We want to be in the classroom,” she said. “We just want to make sure it’s OK to be in the classroom.”