Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,087 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Man living in Highland Village confirmed dead of COVID-19 Friday
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of May 21, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,087 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Death increase
|Denton County
|75,693
|37
|575
|1
|Argyle
|402
|0
|4
|Aubrey
|516
|0
|4
|Bartonville
|152
|0
|Carrollton
|6,941
|5
|53
|Celina
|186
|0
|Coppell
|22
|0
|The Colony
|4,438
|2
|14
|Copper Canyon
|135
|0
|3
|Corinth
|1,944
|1
|14
|Cross Roads
|140
|0
|2
|Dallas
|731
|0
|10
|Denton
|11,649
|7
|153
|DSSLC
|219
|1
|4
|Dish
|15
|0
|Double Oak
|268
|0
|Flower Mound
|6,444
|0
|34
|Fort Worth
|1,336
|0
|8
|Frisco
|4,882
|4
|38
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|1
|Hebron
|112
|0
|Hickory Creek
|437
|0
|2
|Highland Village
|1,378
|1
|10
|1
|Justin
|541
|0
|9
|Krugerville
|143
|0
|1
|Krum
|512
|0
|2
|Lake Dallas
|709
|0
|3
|Lakewood Village
|46
|0
|Lewisville
|10,391
|4
|86
|Little Elm
|4,295
|2
|13
|New Fairview
|9
|0
|Northlake
|569
|0
|4
|Oak Point
|351
|0
|1
|Pilot Point
|463
|0
|14
|Plano
|211
|0
|11
|Ponder
|190
|0
|Prosper
|301
|0
|2
|Providence Village
|629
|0
|2
|Roanoke
|937
|1
|3
|Sanger
|789
|1
|7
|Shady Shores
|221
|0
|2
|Southlake
|50
|0
|1
|Trophy Club
|1,139
|1
|5
|Unincorporated
|10,842
|7
|55
Marshall Reid
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Denton County: Best in North Texas
Spotlight on Lake Dallas
Log In and Learn - Denton ISD Students issued laptops
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Denton Energy Center serving its purpose, council members, others say
- Denton County's medical examiner contract to remain intact in wake of misconduct
- Blotter: Duo accused of trying to cash stolen check, fleeing from police
- Giving Fence on Broadway Street is a place where Denton can share
- Denton’s 2026 W. Oak St. house tied to prominent names, businesses
- Breakfast to kick-start your day
- 'It's a game of failure': Mistakes doom Aubrey in season-ending Game 2 loss to Godley
- Man living in Highland Village confirmed dead of COVID-19 Friday
Most Popular
Articles
- Road open after crash that killed two in north Denton Tuesday morning
- Ex-Denton High teacher arrested on improper relationship charges
- Holiday Lodge 'unlivable' after fire, fire marshal says
- Police: Missionaries who died in Tuesday crash were struck nearly head-on
- Judge says former employee must pay back money defrauded from UNT
- Lake Dallas mayor resigns
- No plans to file charges locally for man accused of killing UNT student in 1997
- Denton County takes final lap at Texas Motor Speedway after over 350,000 vaccinations
- Authentic Italian-owned cafe and bistro coming to Denton Square
- 'Affordable apartments' coming to Denton unlikely to drive rental prices down, realtors say
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.