Less than half of Denton ISD students enrolled are committed to learning remotely for the first grading period, according to information collected by the district following the Aug. 12 registration deadline.
All students will take classes online until at least Sept. 4, although a small group will take such classes on Denton ISD campuses beginning Wednesday. Right around 44.73% of district students will continue to take classes online while the remaining 16,397 will take at least some of their classes in-person.
Middle and high schoolers will take classes in a hybrid model that will see them either online or in classrooms on an alternating schedule.
Educators, administrators and health officials have long made clear that a higher participation rate in online learning makes schools safer for students and workers who must be physically present on campuses.
Guyer High School and its feeder schools show the lowest participation in remote learning on average when compared with Denton ISD’s other attendance zones. The area clocked in at just 33.2% participation in the district’s virtual program, known as ConnectedLearning.
It was followed by the Denton High School zone at 46.16%, the Ryan High zone at 48.15% and the Braswell High zone at 53.08%.
Navo Middle School, located along the U.S. Highway 380 Corridor near Braswell, showed the largest percentage of digital participation, with 63.98% of students set to learn online.
The district anticipates future enrollment growth similar to what it has experienced in recent years, which means new schools still need to be built.
District growth, construction and online enrollment are all major topics of discussion scheduled for Tuesday’s school board meeting. Those wishing to tune in may watch the livestream remotely. A link to the meeting stream will populate on the district’s website shortly before it begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Those wanting to address the board can do so by filling out a public comment form, also available on the district’s website, by 4 p.m. Tuesday.