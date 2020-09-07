Denton County Public Health Monday announced 51 more locals have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
That is the smallest single-day increase since the 44 newly infected county residents announced Aug. 2.
As of Monday, the number of locals testing positive for the virus each day had trended sharply down since Aug. 29, leaving it at roughly the same rate Monday as where it sat on July 11.
Monday’s announcement brought the countywide total of infected locals to 10,639, of whom 1,640 were estimated to be actively infected Monday afternoon.
Twelve of the newly infected locals confirmed Monday live in unincorporated Denton County, 10 are from The Colony, nine live in Lewisville and seven live in Denton.