SARS-CoV-2

An electron microscope image from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle. 

 NIAID/NIH via AP

Denton County Public Health Monday announced 51 more locals have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

That is the smallest single-day increase since the 44 newly infected county residents announced Aug. 2.

As of Monday, the number of locals testing positive for the virus each day had trended sharply down since Aug. 29, leaving it at roughly the same rate Monday as where it sat on July 11.

Monday’s announcement brought the countywide total of infected locals to 10,639, of whom 1,640 were estimated to be actively infected Monday afternoon.

Twelve of the newly infected locals confirmed Monday live in unincorporated Denton County, 10 are from The Colony, nine live in Lewisville and seven live in Denton.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 7

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 10,639 51 101
Argyle 47 1
Aubrey 69 0 1
Bartonville 28 0
Carrollton 1,144 4 15
Celina 14 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 693 10 4
Copper Canyon 15 0
Corinth 238 1 2
Cross Roads 10 0
Dallas 288 0 5
Denton 2,052 7 30
DSSLC 99 0 1
Double Oak 32 0
Flower Mound 614 1 1
Fort Worth 154 0
Frisco 407 0 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 6 0
Hickory Creek 49 0
Highland Village 125 1 3
Justin 38 0
Krugerville 10 0 1
Krum 61 0
Lake Dallas 134 0
Lakewood Village 5 0
Lewisville 1,685 9 17
Little Elm 557 1 5
Northlake 46 0 1
Oak Point 35 1
Pilot Point 99 2 1
Plano 28 0
Ponder 15 0
Prosper 24 0 1
Providence Village 62 0
Roanoke 86 0 1
Sanger 118 1
Shady Shores 31 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 118 0
Unincorporated 1,389 12 6

