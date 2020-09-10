AP_20107624353900.jpg

A medical worker prepares to test a young man for COVID-19 at a Children's National Hospital drive-through (drive-in) coronavirus testing site at Trinity University, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Washington.

 Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Sixty-nine more Denton County residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Thursday afternoon.

That is the lowest single-day increase in cases confirmed in the county since 58 people were reported infected on Aug. 9.

The seven-day average of new infections Thursday was the lowest it had been since early July. As of Thursday, 10,916 locals had tested positive for the virus, of whom 1,582 were estimated to be infected.

According to Denton County Public Health, the number of people actively infected has trended down steadily over recent weeks.

Two more people in Denton ISD schools tested positive for the virus Wednesday, according to information reported to DCPH early Thursday. One was a student at Braswell High School and the other a staff member at Alexander Elementary School.

County health officials had not reported any further deaths attributable to COVID-19 since Sept. 8, leaving the total at 105. Despite that, the Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 139 such deaths by Wednesday evening.

Fifteen of the newly infected locals confirmed Thursday live in Denton, one of whom was a resident at the Denton State Supported Living Center. Eleven others live in Carrollton and eight live in unincorporated Denton County.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 10

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 10916 69 105
Argyle 49 0
Aubrey 70 1 1
Bartonville 28 0
Carrollton 1178 11 16
Celina 14 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 710 3 4
Copper Canyon 16 1
Corinth 245 4 2
Cross Roads 10 0
Dallas 290 0 6
Denton 2105 14 31
DSSLC 100 1 1
Double Oak 32 0
Flower Mound 632 5 1
Fort Worth 157 0
Frisco 412 1 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 10 1
Hickory Creek 50 0
Highland Village 129 1 3
Justin 39 0
Krugerville 10 0 1
Krum 61 0
Lake Dallas 141 0
Lakewood Village 7 1
Lewisville 1732 6 17
Little Elm 570 6 5
Northlake 47 0 1
Oak Point 39 2
Pilot Point 100 0 1
Plano 28 0
Ponder 15 0
Prosper 25 0 1
Providence Village 65 1
Roanoke 91 1 1
Sanger 122 1
Shady Shores 32 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 119 0
Unincorporated 1422 8 7

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!