Sixty-nine more Denton County residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Thursday afternoon.
That is the lowest single-day increase in cases confirmed in the county since 58 people were reported infected on Aug. 9.
The seven-day average of new infections Thursday was the lowest it had been since early July. As of Thursday, 10,916 locals had tested positive for the virus, of whom 1,582 were estimated to be infected.
According to Denton County Public Health, the number of people actively infected has trended down steadily over recent weeks.
Two more people in Denton ISD schools tested positive for the virus Wednesday, according to information reported to DCPH early Thursday. One was a student at Braswell High School and the other a staff member at Alexander Elementary School.
County health officials had not reported any further deaths attributable to COVID-19 since Sept. 8, leaving the total at 105. Despite that, the Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 139 such deaths by Wednesday evening.
Fifteen of the newly infected locals confirmed Thursday live in Denton, one of whom was a resident at the Denton State Supported Living Center. Eleven others live in Carrollton and eight live in unincorporated Denton County.