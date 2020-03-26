Ten school districts will have extended school closures until April 20.
Extended closures come amid the spread of COVID-19, a global pandemic first discovered in late 2019.
Aubrey, Argyle, Denton, Krum, Lake Dallas, Lewisville, Little Elm, Pilot Point, Ponder and Sanger ISDs were affected by the stay-at-home order from Denton County Judge Andy Eads.
The move is in support of the recent county order for citizens to stay in their homes whenever possible.
The University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University have been moving toward an online-only model for more than a week. During a UNT System virtual town hall, President Neal Smatresk announced upward of 95% of classes had already made the switch with more to come.
Reached by phone Thursday, Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson said he hoped to always keep families and teachers aware of potential extended closures two weeks ahead of time.
During Tuesday's school board meeting, Wilson was looking decades forward.
In 20 years' time, he said, students likely won't remember the classes they missed, but they will remember the anxiety and fear they felt during this crisis. He said he hoped the district would be able to keep ahead of the problem in order to mitigate harm as much as possible.
For the time being, he said county schools are working together to move collectively since they're all working off the same information from county, state, federal and international authorities.
"[It's important] that we're communicating the same message because this is not a judgment call on if it's too icy to go to school," he said.