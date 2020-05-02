Two local organizations are calling for the city of Denton to extend the emergency declaration for Green Tree Estates to 2021 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
Green Tree Estates, a community in southeastern Denton, hasn't had well water since November after the well's owner and operator Don Roddy shut it off. The League of United Latin American Citizens and Movimiento Cosecha Denton are two organizations that have worked with the largely Hispanic community there to push for a permanent solution since then.
The current emergency declaration is set to expire July 31. The city has been providing water to the residents since November.
In the news release, LULAC and Movimiento are calling for the city to extend the declaration through May 22, 2021, to ensure the residents won't have to move during a pandemic, possibly exposing themselves in the process, and allow the city more time to work on a permanent solution.
Denton City Council is set to discuss Green Tree Estates during a work session Tuesday.