As coronavirus continues to spread, local businesses are making modifications to their hours and procedures.
Here's how businesses are reacting.
Grocery
WinCo Foods, a grocery store at 2645 W. University Dr., is open from 5 a.m. to midnight, instead of 24 hours a day.
Wal-Mart's locations in Denton have limited hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Restaurants and bars
The Chestnut Tree, a breakfast and lunch restaurant at 107 W. Hickory St., has added curbside delivery for customers. For now, hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. They've also added a market menu, with pre-made items from mac and cheese to chicken salad as well as fruits, veggies, breads and egg. For more information, call the restaurant at 940-591-9475.
Hannah's Off the Square added delivery for customers within a 10 mile radius. For delivery, they'are also offering half price bottles of select wines. For delivery or more information, call 940-566-1110.
The dining rooms at all Chick-fil-A, Panda Express and Starbucks locations are closed. Chick-fil-A is only offering curbside pick-up and drive-thru service, Panda Express only has the drive-thru open and Starbucks customers can enter the store to order and leave as well.
Boca 31 at 207 S. Bell Ave. has limited hours to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and added curbside pick up and family tray options. For more information, call 940-514-1444.
Fat Shack Denton has closed its dining room, but will continue to do delivery and pickup orders from the storefront at 508 S. Elm St.
Jupiter House Coffee has also closed the dining areas of the coffee shop, and will only be doing to-go orders. The shop is located at 106 N. Locust St.
The Bearded Monk is doing curbside delivery of beer, wine and other products at the bar. Call the store at 940-999-7238 when you're outside at 122 E. McKinney St. and an employee will run your order to your car.
Armadillo Ale Works customers can order online and have curbside delivery too, or customers can park at the brewery and call in orders. The taproom is at 221 S. Bell Ave. and the phone number is 940-580-4446.
LSA Burger Co. has closed its upstairs seating area, but the interior of the restaurant remains open. They are also offering to-go orders.
Entertainment and shopping
Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, a music and events venue, is closed through the end of March.
Party City has limited their hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WinStar has closed the casino, retail and casino restaurants. The hotel will remain open, as well as the spa, golf club, RV park and stand-alone Legends Bar and Grill will remain open. This will stay in effect until March 31.