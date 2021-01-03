With Texas recently making the move to service the Phase 1B group of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, at-risk citizens are able to make appointments with health care providers to receive the shot — but a combination of hectic distribution and limited stock has resulted in headaches for many seeking to get vaccinated.
The 1B group, defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services, includes those over 65 and those over 16 who are pregnant or have a chronic medical condition, such as cancer or heart disease. In accordance with the state’s timeline, any providers who receive vaccines going forward must service both that group and the 1A group, which includes health care workers.
In the state’s vaccine allotment for the past week, Denton locations allocated shipments included the Denton State Supported Living Center, Horizon Medical Center, Medical City Denton and three Kroger pharmacies. Several other hospitals, clinics and pharmacies throughout Denton County were allocated vaccines as well, including Denton County Public Health, which announced Wednesday that it would be holding a vaccination clinic Monday with its current stock of 450 Moderna vaccines.
Registration for DCPH’s clinic began upon the announcement and closed within hours, with the department’s social media receiving hundreds of comments from potential recipients, many of whom stated they couldn’t get through its phone-based system.
Julie Glover, Denton’s former Downtown Economic Development director, is eligible for vaccination as part of the 1B group. She said she spent hours working DCPH’s phone line to register — but to no avail.
“I think the phone thing is very flawed — we’re just wasting everybody’s time,” Glover said. “I burned two or three hours trying to get through and there’s the poor person at the other end of the line who’s getting a call the second they hang up from another.”
Compounding the hectic registration process, Glover said, is that she doesn’t believe there has been clear guidance from officials on what to do once eligible.
“The communication has not been good because nobody knows — among our friends, we are texting and calling each other,” Glover said. “That’s just research we’ve all done on our own. Certainly no one has reached out to us saying, ‘Here’s the plan.’”
Glover said she and her husband have both contracted the virus despite limiting their outside exposure, but that the vaccine would give her peace of mind, especially with the emergence of a potential new strain.
“I feel their pain at the county,” Glover said. “It’s not their fault. They’re doing the best they can with the little they’ve got — it’s just frustrating.”
Shelly Tucker, another Denton resident now eligible as part of the over-65 group, was able to set up a vaccination for the upcoming week at MD Family Clinic. While she was ultimately able to schedule an appointment, she had a similar account of the registration process, being hung up on and having to call multiple times. She added that, even now, she’s unclear on what exactly to do when she arrives for her appointment.
“I’m on the younger end of the spectrum,” Tucker said. “If I were in my 80s I’d be totally confused on what to do.”
Tucker added she feels it was simply a stroke of luck that got her through the registration system.
“I think it’s very inefficient,” Tucker said. “I had been sitting for days wondering how I get it because I don’t have a regular doctor … mine was just absolute dumb luck, and I know it.”
Friday, county commissioners approved the purchase of a new vaccine management system that could allow DCPH to place residents on a waitlist and notify them by text or e-mail when vaccines are available. Officials said they would work with the system over the weekend to get it operational as soon as possible.
But the system itself isn’t the only hurdle for health providers. DCPH spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said future vaccine shipments are up in the air and that the department sees “the same list that everybody else sees.” Vaccine production remains another major limiting factor, with Rainey saying the department believes production is increasing and hopes distribution matches that going forward.
For now, those eligible for the vaccine are at the mercy of those hurdles.