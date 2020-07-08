While their doors may be closed to the public, all three Denton Public Library branches are offering a variety of contactless services to continue to provide for the community during the pandemic.
North Branch Library was previously the only branch open with limited services. But, according to a city press release on Monday, the library is returning to Phase 2 of its COVID-19 response plan and is closed until further notice.
“The public library belongs to our citizens, and providing them access to information is our most critical mission,” Central Library Manager Kimberly Wells said. “However, we need to do so in a way that is safe for all involved, and we have taken steps to ensure all of our services are provided with the highest safety standard.”
Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the North Branch Library, Emily Fowler Library and South Branch Library each offer contactless pickup by appointment for physical items, such as books, DVDS or discovery kits.
Patrons must place the items on hold prior to arrival at www.dentonlibrary.com, then call the library to schedule an appointment for pickup at least 30 minutes prior to the requested time. Outdoor book drop-offs are available at each location to return items.
The libraries also are offering appointments for computer and internet use, virtual book-a-librarian appointments, interlibrary loan services, phone and e-mail reference, readers’ advisory services and account assistance.
In-person events may be canceled, but the libraries are still holding online programs for adults and children, such as book genre discussion groups, arts and crafts, story time and anime club.
Any in-person events at North Branch Library are canceled following its closure.
“We have continued to assist costumers by phone and email to locate needed information about unemployment services, voting locations, the status of local business and to direct them on how to access our materials electronically,” Wells said. “While the front doors of the library have been closed during the pandemic, the library staff has never left.”