Testing in Lewisville
Health workers assist locals with COVID-19 testing in May 2020 outside Music City Mall in Lewisville.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,581 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of June 30, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 77,057 34 617 1
Argyle 407 1 5
Aubrey 527 0 4
Bartonville 153 0 1
Carrollton 7,070 2 61
Celina 188 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,518 0 18
Copper Canyon 135 0 3
Corinth 1,983 0 14
Cross Roads 142 0 2
Dallas 747 0 10
Denton 11,820 3 160
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 272 0
Flower Mound 6,554 2 38
Fort Worth 1,370 1 8
Frisco 4,948 3 39
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 115 0
Hickory Creek 448 0 2
Highland Village 1,412 1 11
Justin 550 0 10
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 530 0 2
Lake Dallas 724 0 3
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,552 1 93 1
Little Elm 4,385 1 14
New Fairview 11 0
Northlake 582 0 4
Oak Point 361 0 1
Pilot Point 466 1 14
Plano 211 0 12
Ponder 192 0
Prosper 306 0 2
Providence Village 652 1 2
Roanoke 962 1 3
Sanger 802 0 7
Shady Shores 226 0 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,155 0 5
Unincorporated 11,078 16 60

