Lewisville Police Chief Kevin Deaver confirmed Wednesday that an officer in the department tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, according to a news release.
The release states the officer has been in quarantine since March 24 and was tested for the virus on Monday. He remains in quarantine.
The officer is also a resident of Denton County and is the first peace officer in the county confirmed with the new coronavirus.
Deaver said in the release that he spoke with the officer Tuesday and said “he was in good spirits and feels like his condition is improving.”
Lewisville police spokeswoman Lynn O’Donnell said Wednesday that a second officer has been tested and is in quarantine because that officer had contact with the confirmed officer. She didn't say whether the test results had come back as of Wednesday.
Even before the confirmed case, the department took precautions for the virus by having officers work in separate shifts to limit exposure, work in separate spaces and disinfecting workspaces hourly, she said.