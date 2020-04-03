Denton County health officials announced Friday the sixth fatality resulting from complications of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
A female in her 70s from Lewisville was previously reported among Denton County’s hospitalized cases, and as one of local transmission. Her case was the first publicly identified as emanating from a nursing home, although officials did not name the facility.
As with the five other Denton County residents who have died from COVID-19, county health officials provided no other identifying information.
County officials also confirmed an additional 19 cases Friday afternoon, increasing the countywide total to 273 since public health officials began tracking the pandemic last month.
Denton County is listed among the nation’s hotspots for the virus, according to a University of Chicago study of reported rates of infection across the U.S.
Researchers analyzed county-level data to calculate the number of reported infections per 1,000 and per 10,000 people.
Only Harris (1,106 cases as of Friday), Dallas (921), Tarrant (383) and Travis (351 as of Thursday) Counties have consistently reported more cases then Denton County. Yet, Denton County ranks 9th in population statewide.
An investigation into the virus’ spread at Denton State Supported Living Center contributed to the tally. About one-quarter of the reported cases in Denton County emanated from the center. Health officials did not identify any new cases there Friday, leaving its case count as of 75. In addition to 50 residents, a total of 25 center employees have tested positive, including 20 who are reflected in Denton County totals.
Five other employees who live outside the county are excluded from the local count.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath.
Public health officials urge individuals to call before going to the emergency room or doctor’s office to limit the spread of the virus.