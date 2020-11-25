SARS-CoV-2

An electron microscope image from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle. 

 NIAID/NIH via AP

A Lewisville man in his 50s died of COVID-19, according to a Wednesday announcement from Denton County Public Health.

He was the 148th such death confirmed by local health officials.

The Texas Department of State Health Services, owing to a difference in how it confirms COVID-19 deaths, had confirmed 208 such deaths by Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday, 9.5% of all county residents who have died of COVID-19 were people in their 50s. That’s lower than the statewide numbers, where 11.8% of the 20,296 Texans who died of the disease were in their 50s.

So far, DCPH has not confirmed any Denton County residents under the age of 40 have died of the disease, but that demographic makes up 2.6% of such deaths statewide.

The overwhelming majority of deaths attributed to the disease in the county and statewide were people 60 and older.

DCPH on Wednesday also confirmed another 438 county residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Additional charts and graphs

Eighty-nine of them live in Denton, 73 in unincorporated Denton County, 41 in Lewisville, 40 in Carrollton and 39 in Flower Mound.

Wednesday’s announcement brought the overall number of county residents who tested positive for the virus to 22,789, of whom 5,345 were estimated to still be infected.

Approximately 76.7% of all staffed adult intensive care unit beds in the county were occupied Wednesday, according to DCPH.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 25

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 22,789 438 148 1
Argyle 101 3
Aubrey 137 6 1
Bartonville 51 0
Carrollton 2,270 40 18
Celina 36 2
Coppell 13 0
The Colony 1,416 21 8
Copper Canyon 31 0
Corinth 562 17 2
Cross Roads 33 1 1
Dallas 384 5 6
Denton 4,158 89 43
DSSLC 168 0 2
DISH 3 0
Double Oak 68 4
Flower Mound 1,412 39 2
Fort Worth 330 4
Frisco 1,317 23 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 32 0
Hickory Creek 126 2
Highland Village 303 9 4
Justin 169 1
Krugerville 28 0 1
Krum 160 4
Lake Dallas 232 2
Lakewood Village 10 0
Lewisville 3,368 41 20 1
Little Elm 1,170 18 6
Northlake 107 1 1
Oak Point 98 3
Pilot Point 184 0 1
Plano 49 0
Ponder 39 1
Prosper 83 0 1
Providence Village 146 9
Roanoke 233 5 1
Sanger 266 6
Shady Shores 66 2 1
Southlake 14 0
Trophy Club 277 7
Unincorporated 3,136 73 13

