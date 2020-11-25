A Lewisville man in his 50s died of COVID-19, according to a Wednesday announcement from Denton County Public Health.
He was the 148th such death confirmed by local health officials.
The Texas Department of State Health Services, owing to a difference in how it confirms COVID-19 deaths, had confirmed 208 such deaths by Wednesday afternoon.
As of Wednesday, 9.5% of all county residents who have died of COVID-19 were people in their 50s. That’s lower than the statewide numbers, where 11.8% of the 20,296 Texans who died of the disease were in their 50s.
So far, DCPH has not confirmed any Denton County residents under the age of 40 have died of the disease, but that demographic makes up 2.6% of such deaths statewide.
The overwhelming majority of deaths attributed to the disease in the county and statewide were people 60 and older.
DCPH on Wednesday also confirmed another 438 county residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Eighty-nine of them live in Denton, 73 in unincorporated Denton County, 41 in Lewisville, 40 in Carrollton and 39 in Flower Mound.
Wednesday’s announcement brought the overall number of county residents who tested positive for the virus to 22,789, of whom 5,345 were estimated to still be infected.
Approximately 76.7% of all staffed adult intensive care unit beds in the county were occupied Wednesday, according to DCPH.