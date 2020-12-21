County health officials Monday confirmed a Lewisville man, who was at least 80 years old, had died of COVID-19.
His death was the 184th such confirmed by Denton County Public Health by Monday afternoon.
The Texas Department of State Health Services, which uses a different methodology, had confirmed 299 COVID-19 deaths in Denton County by Sunday afternoon.
Also on Monday, DCPH confirmed another 729 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Of those people, 120 live in Denton, 86 in Flower Mound, 81 in unincorporated Denton County, 76 in Lewisville and 62 in Carrollton.
As of Monday, 35,030 Denton County residents had tested positive for the virus and had those results passed along to DCPH. Of those people, DCPH estimated 11,328 of them were still infected Monday.
That means nearly a third — 32.34% — of all locals infected over the past 41 weeks were estimated to be concurrently infected Monday.
Only eight of the county’s 84 staffed adult intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Monday, meaning 90.5% of those beds were full.
Denton County public school officials this past week confirmed another 84 students and 64 staffers had tested positive for the virus. That brought the cumulative totals to 1,642 infected students and 603 infected staffers, according to DCPH’s tally.