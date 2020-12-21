20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

County health officials Monday confirmed a Lewisville man, who was at least 80 years old, had died of COVID-19.

His death was the 184th such confirmed by Denton County Public Health by Monday afternoon.

The Texas Department of State Health Services, which uses a different methodology, had confirmed 299 COVID-19 deaths in Denton County by Sunday afternoon.

Also on Monday, DCPH confirmed another 729 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Of those people, 120 live in Denton, 86 in Flower Mound, 81 in unincorporated Denton County, 76 in Lewisville and 62 in Carrollton.

As of Monday, 35,030 Denton County residents had tested positive for the virus and had those results passed along to DCPH. Of those people, DCPH estimated 11,328 of them were still infected Monday.

Additional charts and graphs

That means nearly a third — 32.34% — of all locals infected over the past 41 weeks were estimated to be concurrently infected Monday.

Only eight of the county’s 84 staffed adult intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Monday, meaning 90.5% of those beds were full.

Denton County public school officials this past week confirmed another 84 students and 64 staffers had tested positive for the virus. That brought the cumulative totals to 1,642 infected students and 603 infected staffers, according to DCPH’s tally.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 21

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 35,030 729 184 1
Argyle 163 5
Aubrey 202 4 1
Bartonville 74 0
Carrollton 3,451 62 20
Celina 60 1
Coppell 14 1
The Colony 2,199 49 8
Copper Canyon 53 2
Corinth 952 19 3
Cross Roads 61 1 1
Dallas 451 3 6
Denton 6,127 120 55
DSSLC 170 0 3
Dish 3 0
Double Oak 116 3
Flower Mound 2,497 86 3
Fort Worth 547 15
Frisco 1,813 38 17
Hackberry 4 0
Hebron 49 0
Hickory Creek 208 6
Highland Village 537 22 5
Justin 315 6 5
Krugerville 58 4 1
Krum 268 6
Lake Dallas 366 6
Lakewood Village 16 2
Lewisville 5,126 76 25 1
Little Elm 1,816 43 7
Northlake 213 5 1
Oak Point 152 4
Pilot Point 220 3 6
Plano 73 0
Ponder 72 4
Prosper 111 2 1
Providence Village 257 13 1
Roanoke 389 8 1
Sanger 421 10
Shady Shores 113 4 1
Southlake 31 0
Trophy Club 499 15
Unincorporated 4,763 81 13

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!