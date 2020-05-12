The largest single-day increase in recovered COVID-19 patients, announced Tuesday, has brought the total number of recovered cases over active case counts by 103.
County officials announced 65 newly recovered patients, increasing the recovered total to 523. Meanwhile, the county’s active case count decreased by 42 patients, settling at 420.
Officials also announced 22 newly diagnosed patients infected with the novel coronavirus, increasing the countywide case total to 968.
Denton County area towns and cities with new cases on Tuesday include Denton (1), Krum (1), Ponder (2); and Denton County portions of Carrollton (2), Frisco (2), Dallas (5) and Lewisville (6), while three cases were reported from unincorporated parts of Denton County. Of Denton residents who have contracted the virus, roughly 50%, or 91 individuals, have recovered.
No cases were reported from residents at either the Denton State Supported Living Center or any of the county’s 105 long-term care facilities. Of the 54 residents who tested positive at the state living center, approximately 30 have since recovered.
Another employee at the living center has tested positive though, bringing the cumulative staff member total to 63. However, only 49 are included in county totals as 14 staff members who live in a different county have been excluded.