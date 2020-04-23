The number of newly recovered COVID-19 cases increased Thursday by 56 — the largest overall increase since 51 were reported on April 13, according to Denton County Public Health.
The total number of recoveries from the novel coronavirus now stands at 319. Meanwhile, the total number of cases that remain active is 323.
County officials also announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the countywide case total to 661.
Another nursing home resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, where the total number of infected residents rises to 18. Of the 105 total countywide facilities, three have reported new cases since April 3 — separate facilities in Lewisville, and Denton Rehabilitation and Nursing.
With the new resident case Thursday, Rainey said that the total number of long-term care facilities with reported cases increased to at least four.
No new cases were reported from either residents or staff at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where the total number of infections facility wide stands at 114. The total number of infected residents remains at 54. The total number of infected staff members remains at 60. However, 14 staff members who reside in a different county are excluded from totals.
On Wednesday, the second novel coronavirus case emanating from within Denton County Jail was reported. Rainey said that after an investigation public health officials believe that the individual was infected prior to arriving at county jail.
Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree said in a news release Wednesday that the department began preparing for potential cases in early March and continues to implement procedures to reduce the spread. All individuals coming into the jail are placed in a quarantine POD per procedure.
Denton County area towns and cities with new cases Thursday include Shady Shores (1), Roanoke (1), The Colony (1), Little Elm (2), Double Oak (1); Denton County portions of Dallas (1), Carrollton (2), and four cases emanating from unincorporated parts of Denton County. Meanwhile, the first publicly identified case emanating from city of Oak Point was announced Thursday.
Denton reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, increasing the citywide total to 116.
The total number of countywide deaths relating to complications of the novel coronavirus remained at 19 as no new fatalities were reported.
A total of 545 individuals are listed in home or facility isolation, while 115 individuals have been hospitalized and one case is still pending an investigation.
The most predominant age group to have contracted the virus has been individuals between the ages of 40-49, with roughly 21.6% of all confirmed cases. Overall, about 54.5% of cases are concentrated within individuals who are younger than 50.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath. Public health officials are urging people to call ahead before arriving at an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit community spread of the virus.