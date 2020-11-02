Denton County Public Health on Monday announced the largest single-day increase in people who tested positive for the coronavirus with 237 newly infected locals.
Forty-six of those people live in Denton, 38 live in Lewisville, 30 live in unincorporated Denton County and 28 live in Frisco.
Excluding the 1,240 — mostly retroactive — cases reported on Oct. 6, the second-highest single-day increase was on July 22 with 227 more folks with a positive test result.
"Today’s reporting is indicative of the overall trend across the nation, in Texas, and here in Denton County," DCPH Director Matt Richardson wrote via email Monday afternoon. "We have increasing COVID-19 transmission, and we’re asking for the community to respond by limiting group gatherings, committing to mask use, and staying physically distant."
The Texas Tribune on Sunday reported increases in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the state when compared to the seven-day average taken a week prior.
Denton County alone saw 20 more people's deaths confirmed to be caused by COVID-19 this past week alone. Local public health officials had confirmed 138 such deaths by Monday afternoon. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 177 by Sunday night.
Overall, 17,215 county residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 by Monday afternoon. About 3,049 of those people were estimated to still be infected Monday, according to DCPH.
The number of available beds in county intensive care units remained low Monday. Only 15 ICU beds were unoccupied. Twenty-six of the 88 beds included in DCPH's public-facing tracker were filled with people who had COVID-19.
A total of 28 students and 15 public school staffers tested positive for the virus this past week, according to DCPH's voluntary reporting portal. The portal reported 397 students and 131 staffers who had tested positive overall, but that doesn't show the whole picture.
School district officials are required to report positive test results to public health officials, but they are not required to participate in DCPH's public-facing dashboard that tracks cases at particular campuses.
Schools are, however, required to report such information to the state. The Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of State Health Services jointly put out a summary of the pandemic's presence in public schools each week.
A Denton Record-Chronicle review of that data showed that at least 569 students and 161 staffers had tested positive, a significant increase over the numbers easily accessible online to the average taxpayer. Additionally, the state data was published on Oct. 27, making it several days less fresh than local information.
Only school districts with the majority of their area within Denton County were included in the review of state data. Those districts were Argyle, Aubrey, Denton, Krum, Lake Dallas, Lewisville, Little Elm, Northwest, Pilot Point, Ponder and Sanger ISDs.