Denton County officials announced 98 people newly recovered from the COVID-19 disease on Thursday, marking the largest single-day increase since tracking began, bringing the countywide total of recoveries to 894.
The second-largest increase in recovered cases was reported June 9, when 68 recoveries were announced by the county health department.
The number of active cases decreased by 65, landing at 702.
Officials also announced 33 new cases of the novel coronavirus, increasing the county’s case total to 1,632.
Thursday’s new cases are from Lewisville (10), The Colony (5), Denton (2), Little Elm (2), Justin (1), and the Denton County portions of Dallas (1), Fort Worth (2), Carrollton (4), with six cases reported from unincorporated Denton County.
Of the 275 Denton residents infected with the coronavirus, 144 — or 52% — have recovered.
Denton County Public Health spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said the increase in daily case counts over the last few days were related to system updates from last weekend and that additional reports were received early this week.