A Krum ISD employee and a member of Krum’s cheerleading team have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Krum ISD interim Superintendent Mike Davis.
Davis said the district learned of both positive test results on Thursday.
The cheerleader who tested positive and the rest of the cheerleading team are self-isolating, according to Davis.
Davis did not specify in what capacity the district employee works.
When asked if the employee was a football coach, Davis repeatedly declined to answer.
“If an employee wants to tell people they have tested positive, that’s up to them,” Davis said. “They can tell anybody they want to. But I’m not going to give information out like that.”
Davis said Krum ISD has made parents of students who were around the employee aware of the positive test.
“The parents that have students around this particular employee have all been notified,” Davis said. “We’re taking care of that.